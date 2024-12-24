Double Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker's coach Jaspal Rana has castigated the Sports Ministry, Sports Authority of India and the National Rifle Association of India, holding them responsible for "ignoring" his ward's credentials for the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. "I will hold all of them responsible. How can anyone even say Manu did not apply? She made history by becoming the first Indian to win two Olympic medals in the same Olympics. Her name should have been there automatically. Don't the people at the helm know who Manu Bhaker is and what are her credentials? This humiliation might just affect her progress," Rana told PTI Videos in an interview.

The national coach felt the "new requirement" where sportspersons have to apply directly for the awards was not in the best interest of sports, and was a bit demeaning.

The ministry norms allow athletes to self-nominate instead of relying on the federations and other institutions for it. The selection committee is, however, allowed to consider names which may not be among the applicants.

While the ministry claimed that Bhaker did not apply for the award, her father Ram Kishan Bhaker, a chief engineer in Merchant Navy, said the youngster had followed the due process.

"It's really appalling. Why should a top sportsperson apply or request for an award? Awards should come naturally and automatically. How can it be ignored? There has to be some system in place," Rana observed.

"Does every athlete know how to apply? Does it make sense that only an athlete can apply? Why not the federation, Sports Authority of India (or the) ministry," the coach asked.

A ministry source had earlier told PTI that Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will decide on the recommendations of the 12-member award selection committee and, in all likelihood, Manu's name will be there in the final list.

"There is no final list of nominees at this point. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will decide on the recommendations in a day or two and her name, in all likelihood, will be there in the final list," the source said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)