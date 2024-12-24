Manu Bhaker scripted history at the Paris Olympics 2024 as she became the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Following her bronze medal win in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, she cemented her place in history by claiming a second bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event with Sarabjot Singh. However, controversy ensued when she was not considered for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. While she took to social media to say that there were some 'lapses' on her part while filing the nomination, her father - Ram Kishan Bhaker - believes that there should not be an application process for these awards as it is an honour being bestowed by the government.

"Nomination and recommendation is completely on the individual. There were 12 people on the desk, a retired judge and even some bureaucrats. So, nominating or not nominating her is their personal decision. There were some names suggested but unfortunately, there were no discussions. Bureaucrats should not be present in these discussions at all. There should only be sportspersons. Is there a lack of sportspersons in the country?" he told NDTV in an interview.

"She was sent to win gold and she came back with bronze. Maybe, that is the lapse she was talking about. It is not a job where she should apply. This controversy is being deliberately created. This is not a job where one needs to apply. This is an award being bestowed upon you from the government. There should be not be any system of nomination. Whenever in the past, she asked if she should apply from such awards, I said that when you do something big, these prizes will automatically come to you."

Earlier, Manu also said that regardless of the award, her motivation to win more medals for the country will not change and requested people from speculating more about the subject.

"Regarding the ongoing issue with my nomination for the prestigious Khel Ratna award, I would like to state that as an athlete, my role is to play and perform for my country. Awards and recognition keep me motivated but are not my goal," Manu wrote on X.