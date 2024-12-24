Manu Bhaker, double Olympic medallist shooter, is in news after reports claimed the champion shooter's name was missing from the list of nominated athletes for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The Khel Ratna is awarded to athletes with exceptional performances. With Manu's name missing, despite being the first Indian athlete since independence to win two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Games, the Sports Ministry came under scrutiny. However, now Manu Bhaker has said that there might have been a lapse on her part and that 'it is being corrected.'

"With regards to ongoing issue for my nomination for the most prestigious Khel Ratna award-I would like to state that as an athlete my role is to play and perform for my country. Awards and recognition keeps me motivated but are not my goal. I believe there has been a lapse, maybe on my part while filing for the nomination which is being corrected. Irrespective of the award I shall remain motivated to win more medals for my country. It is a request to everyone, please do not speculate on this matter," Manu Bhaker wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, double Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker's coach Jaspal Rana has castigated the Sports Ministry, Sports Authority of India and the National Rifle Association of India, holding them responsible for "ignoring" his ward's credentials for the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.

"I will hold all of them responsible. How can anyone even say Manu did not apply? She made history by becoming the first Indian to win two Olympic medals in the same Olympics. Her name should have been there automatically. Don't the people at the helm know who Manu Bhaker is and what are her credentials? This humiliation might just affect her progress," Rana told PTI Videos in an interview.

The national coach felt the "new requirement" where sportspersons have to apply directly for the awards was not in the best interest of sports, and was a bit demeaning.

The ministry norms allow athletes to self-nominate instead of relying on the federations and other institutions for it. The selection committee is, however, allowed to consider names which may not be among the applicants.

While the ministry claimed that Bhaker did not apply for the award, her father Ram Kishan Bhaker, a chief engineer in Merchant Navy, said the youngster had followed the due process.

