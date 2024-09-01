Story ProgressBack to home
Paris 2024 Paralympics, September 1 Day 4, Live Score: Para-Shuttlers In Action, Medals Expected In Shooting
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: Indian athletes will fight for more medal on Day 4 of the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024.
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4, Live Updates: India will fight for more medals on Day 4 of the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024. Para shuttlers Mandeep Kaur and Palak Kohli began India's campaign on Sunday. Shooter Avani Lekhara, who won a gold medal in the individual round, will be in the qualification of the Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 event, along with Sidhartha Babu. Preethi Pal, a silver medallist in the Women's 100m T35 event, would hope to continue the run in the Women's 200m T35 event. Apart from this, the para rowing duo of Anita/Narayana Konganapalle will also be in action PR3 mixed double sculls finals. (Medals Tally)
Here are the Live Updates of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Day 4 (September 1):
- 12:36 (IST)Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4, Live Updates: Mandeep Loses Her Quarter-FinalWe have the first result from the day. Mandeep Kaur has lost her quarterfinal match 8-21, 9-21 against Nigeria's Mariam Eniola Bolaji.Bolaji will play China's Xiao Zuxian in the Women's Singles SL3 Semifinal while Mandeep has been knocked out.
- 12:23 (IST)Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4, Live Updates: India's schedule on Day 4Shooter Avani Lekhara will be in action on the fourth day of the Paralympics 2024. Here's the detailed schedule of India on Day 4. Read here.
