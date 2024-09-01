Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4, Live Updates: Mandeep Loses Her Quarter-Final

We have the first result from the day. Mandeep Kaur has lost her quarterfinal match 8-21, 9-21 against Nigeria's Mariam Eniola Bolaji.





Bolaji will play China's Xiao Zuxian in the Women's Singles SL3 Semifinal while Mandeep has been knocked out.