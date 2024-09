India's schedule at Paris Paralympics 2024, September 1: Having already won a medal each, shooter Avani Lekhara and sprinter Preethi Pal will be in action once again on Sunday, September 1. Avani, who won a gold medal in the individual round, will be in the qualification of the Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 event, alongwith Sidhartha Babu. Preethi, a silver medallist in the Women's 100m T35 event, would hope to continue the run in the Women's 200m T35 event. (Paris Paralympics 2024 medals tally)

1 PM: Para Shooting - Avani Lekhara, Sidhartha Babu in Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification

1:39 PM - Para Athletics Rakshitha Raju in Women's 1500m - T11 Round 1 - Heat 3

2 PM - Para Rowing - Anita/Narayana Konganapalle in PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Finals

3 PM - Para Shooting - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna in Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Qualification

3:12 PM - Para Athletics - Ravi Rongali in Men's Shot Put - F40 Final

4:30 PM - Para Shooting - Avani Lekhara, Sidhartha Babu in Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final (If qualified)

6:30 PM - Para Shooting - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna in Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Final (If qualified)

7:17 PM - Para Archery - Rakesh Kumar vs Ken Swagumilang (Indonesia) in Men's Individual Compound Open 1/8 Elimination

8:10 PM - Para Badminton - Nitesh Kumar vs Daisuke Fujihara (Japan) in Men's Singles SL3 Semifinal

After 8:10 PM - Para Badminton - Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj vs Sukant Kadam in Men's Singles SL4 Semifinal

After 8:10 - Para Badminton - Thulasimathi Murugesan - Women's Singles SU5 Semifinal Match WSSU5314

9:15 PM - Para Table Tennis - Bhavinaben Patel vs Martha Verdin (Mexico) Women's Singles - WS4 - Round of 16

10:40 PM - Para Athletics - Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal in Men's High Jump - T47 Final

11:27 PM - Preethi Pal in Women's 200m - T35 Final

12:15 AM - Para Table Tennis - Sonalben Patel vs Andela Muzinic Vincetic (Croatia) in Women's Singles - WS3 - Round of 16