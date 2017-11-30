 
don't
miss
All Sports
Other Sports

WWE: 'There Is Only One True King', Triple H Warns Jinder Mahal

Updated: 30 November 2017 17:09 IST

Triple H and Jinder Mahal will be facing off in a WWE mega-event in New Delhi on December 9.

WWE: 'There Is Only One True King', Triple H Warns Jinder Mahal
Triple H took to Twiiter to issue a warning to Jinder Mahal. © Twitter

With the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) mega-event showcasing the Cerebral Assassin, Triple H, and The Modern Day Maharaja Jinder Mahal a week away, the tension between the two is increasing. A few days ago, Mahal had issued a threat to Triple H, saying that he will be unstoppable in front of his people and that Triple H will bow down before him. However, the 14-time World Champion took to Twitter to warn to the former WWE Champion of the severe consequences that he will face.

"Jinder Mahal, as December 9 approaches, you must ask yourself why, why am I back, why am I stepping into the ring, why am I coming to India to New Delhi to face the Modern Day Maharaja, Jinder Mahal," said Triple H.

He further added that it is upon him to ensure the future and push athletes to the limits to make them better than they were the day before.

"See Jinder it's my job now, my place to ensure the future. How I ensure that future is by making sure that athletes are the best. I push them to the limits. I make sure that everyday they learn lessons that make them better than they were the day before. Jinder I have taken it upon myself then to make you better.

"Sometimes the best way to improve is to learn from your failures. So I come to New Delhi on December 9th Jinder, in front of 1.3 billion of your people and I come there to teach you, to ensure that you are everything that you say you are in the future," he added.

However, Triple H did not fail to mention that he is the only one true king and Mahal will be humbled before his people.

"I come there to teach you a lesson that only I can teach. Because when you step into my ring, you are no longer in India, no longer in front of 1.3 billion, you are in my world. And in my world, Jinder, there is only one true king, One King of Kings," warned Triple H.

With the 'dream match' set to be played on December 9 at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi, it is safe to say that both the wrestlers are gearing up for the big-ticket and will leave no stones unturned to prove their dominance.

Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Triple H issued a warning to Jinder Mahal
  • Triple H is a 14 time World Champion
  • The match will be held on December 9
Related Articles
Sportspersons' List Trimmed To Accommodate Ministers
Sportspersons' List Trimmed To Accommodate Ministers
Pankaj Advani Secures IBSF World Snooker Championship Title
Pankaj Advani Secures IBSF World Snooker Championship Title
Jinder Mahal Issues New Threat To Triple H Ahead Of WWE Mega-Event In India
Jinder Mahal Issues New Threat To Triple H Ahead Of WWE Mega-Event In India
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.