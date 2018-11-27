 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Roman Reigns Makes First Public Appearance Since Announcing Leukaemia

Updated: 27 November 2018 13:34 IST

Roman Reigns was present at the American football match between Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Georgia Bulldog.

Roman Reigns Makes First Public Appearance Since Announcing Leukaemia
American professional wrestler Roman Reigns shocked the world last month. © Twitter

American professional wrestler Roman Reigns shocked the world last month when he revealed that he is suffering from leukaemia and will have to leave WWE. However, to much delight of his fans, the former WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns recently made his first public appearance since opening up about the disease. Reigns was recently spotted during an American football match between Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Georgia Bulldog. The official Twitter account of the Georgia Tech football team posted his video, in which he said, "I'm the real big dog here. To hell with Georgia, baby."

Last month, Roman Reigns had said that he has been living with the disease for 11 years and the return of the same has forced him to take a leave of absence from WWE.

"I've been living with leukaemia for 11 years, and unfortunately it's back...I'm going to have to relinquish the Universal Championship," WWE quoted Reigns, as saying.

Reigns revealed that he was first diagnosed with the disease back in 2008 at the age of 22. Clarifying that the hiatus should not be considered as his retirement, Reigns said that he would be back after beating leukaemia.

Reigns has been a four-time world champion in WWE, having held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship three times and the Universal Championship once.

Reigns is also a one-time United States Champion, a one-time Intercontinental Champion, a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion (with Zeth Rollins), the 2015 Royal Rumble winner, and the 2014 superstar of the year.

(With ANI inputs)

Comments
Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Roman Reigns was present at the American football match
  • Roman Reigns shocked the world last month
  • Reigns revealed that he was first diagnosed with the disease in 2008
Related Articles
Teen Driver Who Survived Horror Crash Flying Home After Surgery
Teen Driver Who Survived Horror Crash Flying Home After Surgery
Dipa Karmakar Claims Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Bronze
Dipa Karmakar Claims Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Bronze
Women
Women's World Championships: Sonia Secures Silver After Mary Kom's Historic Win
Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota, Sonia Chahal vs Ornella Wahner, World Boxing Championship 2018 Final Highlights: Record Sixth Gold For Mary Kom, Silver For Sonia
Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota, Sonia Chahal vs Ornella Wahner, World Boxing Championship 2018 Final Highlights: Record Sixth Gold For Mary Kom, Silver For Sonia
WWE Confirm 16-Time World Champion John Cena
WWE Confirm 16-Time World Champion John Cena's In-Ring Return
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.