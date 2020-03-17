 
Tokyo Olympics Flame Festivities Scaled Back Over Coronavirus

Updated: 17 March 2020 14:46 IST

Welcome and departure ceremonies for the Olympic flame along the relay route will be scrapped, organisers said in a statement.

Tokyo 2020 organisers said they were scaling back parts of the Olympic torch relay. © AFP

Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Tuesday they were scaling back parts of the Olympic torch relay due to the coronavirus, but that spectators would still be allowed to watch from the roadside.

Organisers also asked any spectators who are feeling unwell not to watch from the roadside.

Torch-bearers will have their temperature taken and those with a high temperature will be prevented from running their section of the relay.

The move comes amid increasing doubts whether the Games can open as planned on July 24, with the coronavirus decimating the global sports calendar and playing havoc with Olympic qualification.

More to follow...

Highlights
  • Tokyo 2020 organisers said parts of the torch relay will be scaled back
  • Spectators would still be allowed to watch from the roadside
  • Welcome, departure ceremonies for the flame along relay route scrapped
