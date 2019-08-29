Sports personalities from different fields including cricket, hockey and track and field took to Twitter to pay tributes to the 'Hockey Wizard' Major Dhyan Chand, whose birthday is celebrated as the National Sports Day . Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Fit India Movement' at a colourful cultural ceremony in New Delhi. Every year the President gives away the national sports awards, including Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award and Dhyanchand Award to athletes and coaches who did the country proud in various sports. Various politicians also paid tribute to the legend who led India to three Olympic medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936 and scored more than 400 goals in a career spanning over 22 years.

Here is how Twitter paid tribute to the legend:

On #NationalSportsDay, paying my respects to Dhyan Chand Ji, the wizard of hockey, and also to all athletes who play for our country with vigour and passion. pic.twitter.com/ad5XI5Qgwt — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 29, 2019

Tributes to 'The Wizard' of hockey, the great #MajorDhyanChand on his birth anniversary.

Also salute to all the sportspersons who have made India proud with their hardwork and determination.#NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/BYA1abb3iR — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 29, 2019

My heartfelt tributes to the greatest ever hockey player #MajorDhyanChand on his birth anniversary. Lets us pledge to stay fit on the occasion of #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/7KnN82Hc27 — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) August 29, 2019

Sports is one of the best teachers, teaching you many life lessons. Wishing everyone a happy #NationalSportsDay. Let us all work towards taking sports in India to the absolute top in the world! #FitIndia pic.twitter.com/gv7kbC5ELi — Virdhawal Khade OLY (@virdhawalkhade) August 29, 2019

It's #NationalSportsDay today,lets pay our tribute to the hockey wizard #MajorDhyanChand by taking out time for some physical activity today. Go out and run or play or just take a brisk walk, whatever it is just do it today.

Lets build a happy, healthy and strong nation. pic.twitter.com/9k8OvEfTLR — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 29, 2019

The passion for sports and love for is what has driven me to where I am today. On the occasion of #NationalSportsDay, I urge you all to take up sport and make it a part of your lifestyle. @TheHockeyIndia @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/AK1QTAHBU2 — Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) August 29, 2019

Apart from paying tributes to the hockey great, several athletes lent support to the 'Fit India Movement' which is aimed at encouraging people to include physical activity and sports in their everyday lives.

Speaking at launch event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Fitness is zero per cent investment with infinite returns."

Khel Ratna awardee Bajrang Punia and Deepa Malik also paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand and also lent support to 'Fit India Movement'.

Expressing my gratitude to each and every person who has supported my journey in sports & has inspired me towards fitness on this special day of #NationalSportsDay in pursuit of being a fit person I could become an achiever and give back to my country #FitIndiaMovement pic.twitter.com/86baknbEPr — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 29, 2019

During the 1936 Berlin Olympic final, Dhyan Chand top-scored with three goals and the Indians won easily, defeating Germany 8-1. That match represented the pinnacle of India's hockey success; guided and inspired by Dhyan Chand, they made for a virtually invincible team.

Dhyan Chand contributed to the game even after his retirement. He was the chief coach at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala for a while and he also taught at many coaching camps in Rajasthan.