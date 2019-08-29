 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Prime Minister Launches 'Fit India Movement' On National Sports Day

Updated: 29 August 2019 16:05 IST

Speaking at launch event the Prime Minister said, "Fitness is zero per cent investment with infinite returns."

Prime Minister Launches
Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes the movement will take India towards a healthier future. © PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a nationwide 'Fit India' Movement' on National Sports Day which he believes will take the country towards a healthier future. Speaking at launch event at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said, "Fitness is zero per cent investment with infinite returns." At a colourful ceremony, which included a presentation of India's indigenous martial art forms, dances and sports, Modi said technology has contributed to a sedentary lifestyle.

"Fitness has always been an integral part of our culture. But there is indifference towards fitness issues now. A few decades back, a normal person would walk 8-10km in a day, do cycling or run.

"But with technology, physical activity has reduced. We walk less now and the same technology tells us that we are not walking enough," he added.

The campaign is aimed at encouraging people to include physical activity and sports in their everyday lives.

"Fitness is not just a word but a pre-condition for a healthy and fulfilling life. It should become a revolution," Modi said.

A committee, headed by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and comprising government officials, members of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), national sports federations, private bodies and fitness promoters, has been formed to take the movement forward.

The 28-member government committee also features secretaries of Sports, Secondary Education, Ayush, and Youth Affairs, among others.

Modi said the younger generation grappling with lifestyle diseases is a worrying trend.

"There is surge in diabetes and hypertension cases and other lifestyle diseases. We hear sometimes a 12 or 15 year old is suffering from diabetes or a 30 year old has had a heart attack. It is a worrying trend but I still find positives from it as I am a positive person. These are lifestyle disorders and can be fixed with change in lifestyle.

"Fitness is the need of the hour. But with technology, physical activity has reduced and now we have come to a stage where we count our steps on a mobile app," he said.

"It has become fashionable to talk about fitness rather act on it. For few, talking about it is a fashion statement which doesn't help," said the Prime Minister.

The launch was also attended by Rijiju and this year's National Sports Awards winners among others.

"We will take this movement to new heights with the cooperation of my fellow Indians. I am so glad that this movement is being launched on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, our hockey wizard," Rijiju said.

The Prime Minister congratulated the winners of the national sports awards and lauded India's sporting achievements.

"Be it boxing, badminton, tennis or any sport, our athletes are giving new wings to our aspirations. Their medals are not just a result of their hard work but also a reflection of a new India's confidence," he said.

Modi added that India must address its health woes like many other countries are doing.

"...these problems are not just confined to our country. The entire world is facing lifestyle related health issues. Countries like China, Australia and Germany have already started campaigns to make their countries fitter.

"Success and fitness are closely connected. All successful people are fit. Body fit hai toh mind hit hai (If the body is fit, the mind is fit)," he added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • PM Narendra Modi launched 'Fit India Movement' on National Sports Day
  • PM Modi said technology has contributed to a sedentary lifestyle
  • PM congratulated the winners of the national sports award
Related Articles
PKL 7: Gujarat Fortunegiants Beat Patna Pirates To End 6-Match Losing Streak
PKL 7: Gujarat Fortunegiants Beat Patna Pirates To End 6-Match Losing Streak
Kiren Rijiju To Appeal Against WADA For Suspending National Dope Testing Laboratory
Kiren Rijiju To Appeal Against WADA For Suspending National Dope Testing Laboratory
IOA Blames NADA For National Dope Testing Laboratory
IOA Blames NADA For National Dope Testing Laboratory's Suspension, Asks Who'll Bear Cost For Testing
World Anti-Doping Agency Suspends India
World Anti-Doping Agency Suspends India's National Dope Testing Laboratory
PKL 7: Haryana Steelers Pip U Mumba 30-27, UP Yoddha Beat League Leaders Pink Panthers
PKL 7: Haryana Steelers Pip U Mumba 30-27, UP Yoddha Beat League Leaders Pink Panthers
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.