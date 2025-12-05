Indian Olympic Association treasurer Sahdev Yadav, who is also the head of the national weightlifting body, has been named Chef de Mission for next year's Asian Games, scheduled in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan from September 23 to October 8. India's greatest men's table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal will be the deputy Chef de Mission and a part of the 15- member committee, constituted by the Sports Ministry to oversee the preparations for the quadrennial extravaganza. The sports secretary will be chairman of the panel with IOA president PT Usha being the co-chair.

Among the other noted sportsperson are London Olympic medallist and Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) member Gagan Narang, who was also India's CDM at the Paris Olympics last year.

Former India hockey player Viren Rasquinha has got his entry as a member of MOC and being a sportsperson of outstanding merit.

Other notable names include Kunal, joint secretary sports, Khelo India joint secretary Vineel Krishna, IOA CEO Raghu Iyer, Hangzhou Asian Games CDM BS Bajwa, along with HOD of TAGG (Target Asian Games Group), Executive Director (ED) Teams and CEO of Sports Authority of India (SAI).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)