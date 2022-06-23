Every year on June 23, the World Olympic Day or International Olympic Day is commemorated to celebrate sports, health and community welfare. Ever since the concept of the World Olympic Day was confirmed at the 42nd IOC Session in St. Moritz, June 23 has been synonymous with celebration of mass sports across the globe. The theme for this year's World Olympic Day is "Together, for a Peaceful World" which emphasises on uniting people for peace and to build a better world.

The 32nd Summer Olympic Games were held in Tokyo, Japan in 2021, a year later due to COVID-19 outbreak across the globe. The next Olympic Games will be hosted by Paris in 2024.

At the Tokyo Olympics, India won a total of seven medals, including a gold medal in the men's javellin throw event, to finish 48th in the overall medals tally.

Neeraj Chopra registered an 87.58 m throw to bag India's first gold medal since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where Abhinav Bindra had won the 10m air rifle event.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Kumar Dahiya won a silver medal each in the women's weightlifting 49 kg category and men's wrestling 57 kg catergory, respectively.

Indian men's hockey team also ended a long wait to win a medal at the Olympic games, as they defeated Germany 5-4 in a thrilling bronze medal match.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won her second Olympic medal after she defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal playoff.

Promoted

She had also won a silver medal back in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing) and Bajrang Punia (Wrestling) also won a bronze each to wrap up India's richest-ever medal haul.