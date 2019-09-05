Cartwheeling Kids Become Full-Time SAI Trainees After Viral Video

Indian school kids Jashika Khan and Mohd Eizazuddin left five-time Olympic Gold Medallist Gymnast Nadia Comaneci amazed after one of their videos of cartwheeling went viral on social media. "This is awesome," Nadia Comaneci captioned the video on Twitter. In the 15-second-long video, two Indian kids can be seen performing somersaults in school uniforms. According to a report, the two kids, identified as Jashika Khan and Mohd Eizazuddin, were at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Eastern Centre on Wednesday and will soon be full-time trainees.

This is awesome pic.twitter.com/G3MxCo0TzG — Nadia Comaneci (@nadiacomaneci10) August 29, 2019

"The Garden Reach kids, Jashika Khan and Mohd Eizazuddin whose cartwheel video went viral and whom 1976 Olympics champion Gymnast Nadia Comeneci appreciated-both kids were today in SAI Eastern Region in Kolkata. SAI will take them in Hostel and train them in Kolkata," SAI regional director Manmeet Singh Goindi said in a media statement.

Jashika, 11, and Mohammad Azajuddin, 12, were called to a trial at SAI.

Earlier, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted in praise of the talented duo, saying: "I'm happy that Nadia Comaneci tweeted it! As first gymnast who scored perfect 10.0 at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and then, received six more perfect 10s to win three gold medals, it becomes very special. I've urged to introduce these kids to me."

I'm happy that @nadiacomaneci10 tweeted it! As first gymnast who scored perfect 10.0 at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and then, received six more perfect 10s to win three gold medals, it becomes very special. I've urged to introduce these kids to me. https://t.co/ahYVws8VCB — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 30, 2019

The 57-year-old Comaneci is a Romanian retired gymnast, who won five Olympic gold medals, all in individual events, in 1976 and 1980.

(With IANS inputs)