 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Cartwheeling Kids Become Full-Time SAI Trainees After Viral Video

Updated: 05 September 2019 09:59 IST

The two Indian school kids left star Gymnast Nadia Comaneci amazed after one of their videos of cartwheeling went viral on social media.

Cartwheeling Kids Become Full-Time SAI Trainees After Viral Video
Jashika Khan and Mohd Eizazuddin were at the SAI Eastern Centre on Wednesday. © Twitter

Indian school kids Jashika Khan and Mohd Eizazuddin left five-time Olympic Gold Medallist Gymnast Nadia Comaneci amazed after one of their videos of cartwheeling went viral on social media. "This is awesome," Nadia Comaneci captioned the video on Twitter. In the 15-second-long video, two Indian kids can be seen performing somersaults in school uniforms. According to a report, the two kids, identified as Jashika Khan and Mohd Eizazuddin, were at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Eastern Centre on Wednesday and will soon be full-time trainees.

"The Garden Reach kids, Jashika Khan and Mohd Eizazuddin whose cartwheel video went viral and whom 1976 Olympics champion Gymnast Nadia Comeneci appreciated-both kids were today in SAI Eastern Region in Kolkata. SAI will take them in Hostel and train them in Kolkata," SAI regional director Manmeet Singh Goindi said in a media statement.

Jashika, 11, and Mohammad Azajuddin, 12, were called to a trial at SAI.

Earlier, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted in praise of the talented duo, saying: "I'm happy that Nadia Comaneci tweeted it! As first gymnast who scored perfect 10.0 at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and then, received six more perfect 10s to win three gold medals, it becomes very special. I've urged to introduce these kids to me."

The 57-year-old Comaneci is a Romanian retired gymnast, who won five Olympic gold medals, all in individual events, in 1976 and 1980.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Indian school kids left Nadia Comaneci amazed with a viral video
  • They were seen performing somersaults in school uniforms
  • The talented pair was at the Sports Authority of India Eastern Centre
Related Articles
Much-Delayed National Games To Be Held From October 20 To November 4 Next Year: IOA
Much-Delayed National Games To Be Held From October 20 To November 4 Next Year: IOA
Inspired By Ronda Rousey, China
Inspired By Ronda Rousey, China's Zhang Weili Aims At MMA History
Mary Kom, Son Heung Min Named Best Asian Athletes
Mary Kom, Son Heung Min Named Best Asian Athletes
Deepa Malik Basks In Khel Ratna Glory, Bajrang Punia Misses Ceremony
Deepa Malik Basks In Khel Ratna Glory, Bajrang Punia Misses Ceremony
Sports Personalities Pay Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand On National Sports Day
Sports Personalities Pay Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand On National Sports Day
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.