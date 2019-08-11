 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Sports Authority Of India Set To Hire Nutritionists, Chefs To Provide Personalised Diet To Athletes

Updated: 11 August 2019 15:01 IST

The move is an implementation of the decision taken by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju in June, to end the disparity in diet between senior and junior athletes.

Sports Authority Of India Set To Hire Nutritionists, Chefs To Provide Personalised Diet To Athletes
In the new system the diet for each athlete will be drawn up by the nutritionist. © AFP

In a first, the Sports Authority of India is set to hire top-of-the-line professionals -- nutritionists, chefs and managers -- to ensure that athletes are given personalised diets at its centres. The personalised diets will be provided at its centres in Delhi, Patiala, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, Bhopal, Gandhinagar, Lucknow, Imphal, Guwahati, Mumbai, Sonepat, Aurangabad, Rohtak and Alleppey.

SAI has already sought applications from nutritionists, assistant nutritionists, chefs, assistant chefs and mess managers, to put in place an in-house system by September 15, 2019.

To ensure that the best resources can be hired, remunerations have been kept at par with industry standards, with a thrust on technical competence and experience in a related field. Chefs and nutritionists will be hired at a salary of up to Rs 1 lakh.

In the new system the diet for each athlete, irrespective of age and category, will be drawn up without any financial ceiling by the nutritionist in consultation with the coach training the athlete and on-campus sports science experts.

A series of checks have been put in place to ensure that the best quality food is served to athletes.

Sudden checks by the head of institute and daily checks by the nutritionists will be part of the quality control process, along with a weekly consultation session by nutritionists and coaches with the athletes for their first-hand feedback.

The move is an implementation of the decision taken by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju in June, to end the disparity in diet between senior and junior athletes.

Speaking about the implementation of his decision Rijiju said, "Different athletes have different diet requirements and deciding on their food intake purely on the basis of whether they are senior or junior was not the right way.

"It had to be corrected, and we have done it. We will ensure that every athlete gets the diet that he or she needs. We will put together a thoroughly professional team for best results."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • SAI has already sought applications from nutritionists, chefs, managers
  • SAI wants to put in place an in-house system by September 15, 2019
  • SAI has kept remunerations at par with industry standards
Related Articles
Mary Kom, Bhaichung Bhutia In 12-Member Selection Panel For National Sports Awards
Mary Kom, Bhaichung Bhutia In 12-Member Selection Panel For National Sports Awards
Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Announces Retirement From WWE
Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Announces Retirement From WWE
Caster Semenya To Miss World Championships After Swiss Court Ruling
Caster Semenya To Miss World Championships After Swiss Court Ruling
Administrative Blunder Costs India Chance To Compete In World Squash Championship
Administrative Blunder Costs India Chance To Compete In World Squash Championship
PKL 7: Patna Pirates Edge Past Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriors Outclass Puneri Paltans
PKL 7: Patna Pirates Edge Past Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriors Outclass Puneri Paltans
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.