New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 10 February 2020 14:02 IST

India and New Zealand clash in the final ODI of the three-match series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI at Bay Oval will beign at 7:30 am IST on Tuesday. © AFP

India will look to avoid a whitewash when they take on hosts New Zealand in the third and final One-day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. The ODI series has seen a complete role reversal with India being dished out what they had done to New Zealand in the five-match T20I series. New Zealand, ravaged by injuries to their squad, will be looking to return the favour and register a rare clean sweep over Virat Kohli's team. The New Zealand team has been struck down by injuries to their squad, so much so that assistant coach Luke Ronchi had to take the field during the second ODI at Eden Park, Auckland after Tim Southee had left the field after bowling his quota of 10 overs. Though there was some good news for the hosts ahead of the final ODI with captain Kane Williamson set to return to the playing XI after missing the opening two matches.

When is the New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI match?

The New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI match will be played on February 11, Tuesday.

Where will the New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI match be played?

The New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

What time does the New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI match begin?

The New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI match will begin at 07:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI match?

The New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • India face New Zealand in 3rd ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui
  • The third ODI at Bay Oval will begin at 7:30 am IST on Tuesday
  • New Zealand have an unbeatable 2-0 lead in three-match ODI series
