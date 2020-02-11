 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI Highlights: New Zealand Beat India By 5 Wickets To Clean Sweep Series

Updated:11 February 2020 15:16 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें বাংলায় পড়ুন தமிழில் படிக்க

Highlights, NZ vs IND 3rd ODI: New Zealand chased down the 297-run target with 17 balls to spare to complete a 3-0 clean sweep against India.

New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI Highlights: New Zealand Beat India By 5 Wickets To Clean Sweep Series
NZ vs IND ODI: Henry Nicholls top-scored for New Zealand with 80 runs. © AFP

Henry Nicholls scored 80 runs while Martin Guptill smashed a quickfire 66 as New Zealand pulled off a 297-run chase with 17 balls to spare to hand India a five-wicket defeat in the third One-day International at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Tuesday. With this, New Zealand completed a 3-0 clean sweep against India as the home team earlier won matches in Hamilton and Auckland. Before the ODI series, India had registered a 5-0 whitewash against New Zealand in the five-match T20 International series. Earlier, KL Rahul scored his fourth ODI hundred as India posted 296/7 after being asked to bat. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored nine boundaries and two sixes in his 112-run knock and stitched a century stand each with Shreyas Iyer (62) and Manish Pandey (42). While India lost opener Mayank Agarwal and captain Virat Kohli cheaply inside first seven overs, Prithvi Shaw impressed with the bat before getting run out for 40. For New Zealand, Hamish Bennett claimed four wickets, including two consecutive strikes to get the dangerous Rahul and Pandey. However, he couldn't claim a hat-trick and finished his 10-over spell with figures of 4/64. Kyle Jamieson and Jimmy Neesham contributed to the bowling attack with a wicket each. (SCORECARD)

Highlights Between New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI, straight from Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui:

  • 15:16 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    Thank you for joining us

    New Zealand avenge T20I whitewash defeat with a 3-0 clean sweep in the ODIs. And, that brings an end to today's action. Thank you for joining us for the live coverage.
  • 15:07 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    New Zealand win by five wickets

    New Zealand beat India by five wickets to clinch the three-match ODI series 3-0. Henry Nicholls top-scored for New Zealand with 80 runs while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three wickets as India aimed for a consolation win at the Bay Oval.
  • 15:02 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    Fifty for Colin de Grandhomme

    Colin de Grandhomme scores his fourth half-century in One-day International cricket off 21 balls. New Zealand are 292/5 need five runs to win.
  • 14:59 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    Colin de Grandhomme begins the 46th over with a boundary. New Zealand now need 20 runs in 29 balls.
  • 14:57 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    Colin de Grandhomme times it well and picks up his second boundary off Jasprit Bumrah through the mid wicket region.
  • 14:47 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    A boundary to conclude the over. Colin de Grandhomme gets himself to 24 and New Zealand to 255/5 in 43 overs.
  • 14:46 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    SIX!

    Shardul Thakur bowls short and Colin de Grandhomme makes the most of it.
  • 14:45 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    Tom Latham hits Shardul Thakur through deep extra cover to pick up his second boundary. New Zealand need 53 runs in 46 balls.
  • 14:40 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    SIX!

    Colin de Grandhomme pulls away Yuzvendra Chahal to get a much needed maximum for New Zealand.
  • 14:31 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    WICKET!

    Yuzvendra Chahal claims his third wicket, removes JImmy Neesham for 19 runs. New Zealand are 220/5, need 77 runs in 63 balls.
  • 14:28 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    Economical from Bumrah

    Jasprit Bumrah bowls an economical over, concedes just runs in the 39th over. New Zealand need 79 runs in 66 balls.
  • 14:20 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    Jimmy Neesham edged, but gets quick runs for New Zealand. They now need 82 runs in 82 balls.
  • 14:15 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    200 up for New Zealand

    Tom Latham punches Ravindra Jadeja off the backfoot to get a crucial boundary for New Zealand. It brings up 200 for New Zealand.
  • 14:14 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    SIX!

    Jimmy Neesham gets into the groove, smashes Shardul Thakur over third man for a maximum. New Zealand are 199/4 in 34.5 overs.
  • 14:08 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    Jimmy Neesham comes to bat

    Jimmy Neesham comes to bat at number six.
  • 14:04 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    WICKET!

    Henry Nicholls misses out on a hundred, gets caught behind as Shardul Thakur strikes in the 33rd over.
  • 13:58 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    Tom Latham comes to bat

    Tom Latham comes to bat at number five.
  • 13:57 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    WICKET!

    Ross Taylor gifts his wicket to India, departs for 12 runs after giving an easy catch to Virat Kohli. This is for the first time when Ross Taylor has been dismissed in this series. 
  • 13:55 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    Ravindra Jadeja fails to turn the ball, gets hammered for four by Ross Taylor.
  • 13:49 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    Ross Taylor survives

    Ross Taylor survives as the third umpire adjudges him not out following a run out appeal from Team India.
  • 13:43 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    Back-to-back boundaries for Henry Nicholls. With eyes on his second ODI hundred, the left-handed batsman has decided to attack Saini, who is struggling with length at the moment.
  • 13:41 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    Ross Taylor comes to bat

    Ross Taylor comes to bat at number four.
  • 13:38 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    WICKET!

    Yuzvendra Chahal strikes again as Mayank Agarwal takes a lowly catch to dismiss Kane Williamson for 22. New Zealand are 159/2, need 138 runs to win.
  • 13:34 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    Navdeep Saini gets smashed for a boundary after having bowled two no balls in an over. It brings up 50-run stand between Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson for the second wicket.
  • 13:27 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    Henry Nicholls welcomes Yuzvendra Chahal with a boundary in the 26th over. The left-handed batsman will hope to guide New Zealand home.
  • 13:25 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    After 25 overs

    Half-way through and New Zealand are 144/1, need 153 runs to win. Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson are solid for the hosts with 54 and 21 runs respectively. 
  • 13:18 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    Fifty for Henry Nicholls

    FOUR! Henry Nicholls scores his 11th half-century in One-day International cricket off 72 balls. New Zealand are 135/1 in 23 overs. They need 162 runs to win the third ODI and complete a 3-0 clean sweep.
  • 13:11 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    Economical from Chahal

    Yuzvendra Chahal concedes just four runs in the 21st over. New Zealand are 124/1, with Henry Nicholls eyeing his 11th ODI half-century.
  • 13:08 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    20 overs gone!

    Kane Williamson takes a quick single to end the over and will keep the strike. New Zealand are 120/1 in 20 overs, need 177 runs to win.
  • 13:00 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    Kane Williamson is underway with a boundary.
  • 12:56 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    Kane Williamson comes to bat

    Kane Williamson comes to bat at number three.
  • 12:55 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    WICKET!

    Yuzvendra Chahal deceives Martin Guptill with turn, castles him down for 66 runs. New Zealand are 106/1 in 16.3 overs, need 191 runs to win. Martin Guptill has surpassed Nathan Astle to become the top-scoring opener for New Zealand with 6178 runs. 
  • 12:47 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    100 up for New Zealand

    FOUR! Brilliant shot from Henry Nicholls and it brings up 100 for New Zealand in 14.3 overs.
  • 12:38 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    Run out chance missed

    Henry Nicholls gets lucky as wicket-keeper KL Rahul misses a run out chance. Martin Guptil wanted to take a quick single but Manish Pandey made a timely throw. However, Rahul could not collect the ball when Nicholls was short of crease.
  • 12:35 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    Fifty for Martin Guptill

    Martin Guptill scores his 37th half-century in One-day International cricket off 29 balls. New Zealand are 73/0 in 10.4 overs. The hosts need 224 runs to win the third ODI and complete a 3-0 clean sweep.
  • 12:32 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    End of 10 overs!

    After 10 overs, New Zealand are 65/0 in 10 overs with Martin Guptill (43*) and Henry Nicholls (20*) solid at the crease.
  • 12:25 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    Henry Nicholls joins the party, pulls away Shardul Thakur for four.
  • 12:16 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    50 up for New Zealand

    Martin Guptill smashes Jasprit Bumrah to collect a six and a four in consecutive balls and take New Zealand past 50 in 6.4 overs.
  • 12:13 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    Glorious! Another good shot by Martin Guptill and another big over for New Zealand. Navdeep Saini concedes 15 runs as New Zealand reach 40/0 in six overs.
  • 12:10 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    Martin Guptill follows it up with a boundary. New Zealand are going quite aggressively for a 3-0 clean sweep after having suffered a whitewash in five-match T20I series.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
    Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    New Zealand vs India: Composure, Fielding "Wasnt Good Enough For International Cricket", Says Virat Kohli
    New Zealand vs India: Composure, Fielding "Wasn't Good Enough For International Cricket", Says Virat Kohli
    New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    NZ vs IND: Henry Nicholls Stars As New Zealand Beat India By 5 Wickets To Sweep ODI Series
    NZ vs IND: Henry Nicholls Stars As New Zealand Beat India By 5 Wickets To Sweep ODI Series
    India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 India India 120
    2 Australia Australia 108
    3 England England 105
    4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
    5 South Africa South Africa 98
    Last updated on: 11 February 2020

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.