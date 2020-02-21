India will face their toughest challenge since the start of the World Test Championship when they take on New Zealand in Wellington for the first Test of the two-match series. India will look to maintain their perfect record in the World Test Championship but will have to battle a formidable New Zealand pace attack in windy conditions at the Basin Reserve. While New Zealand were handed a boost in the form of a fit-again Trent Boult, they may be without the services of veteran bowler Neil Wagner, who is expecting the birth of his child. India have a full-strength squad to choose from apart from opener Rohit Sharma, who is nursing a calf injury. Youngster Prithvi Shaw is likely to make his return to Test cricket opposite fellow opener Mayank Agarwal in Rohit's absence. (LIVE SCORECARD)