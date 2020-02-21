 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

Updated:21 February 2020 03:44 IST
NZ Vs IND 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: India will look to maintain their perfect record in the World Test Championship against a formidable New Zealand pace attack.

NZ Vs IND LIVE Score: New Zealand and India face off at tricky Basin Reserve in Wellington. © Twitter@BLACKCAPS

India will face their toughest challenge since the start of the World Test Championship when they take on New Zealand in Wellington for the first Test of the two-match series. India will look to maintain their perfect record in the World Test Championship but will have to battle a formidable New Zealand pace attack in windy conditions at the Basin Reserve. While New Zealand were handed a boost in the form of a fit-again Trent Boult, they may be without the services of veteran bowler Neil Wagner, who is expecting the birth of his child. India have a full-strength squad to choose from apart from opener Rohit Sharma, who is nursing a calf injury. Youngster Prithvi Shaw is likely to make his return to Test cricket opposite fellow opener Mayank Agarwal in Rohit's absence. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 1 Match, Straight from Basin Reserve, Wellington

  • 03:40 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    The start to be delayed?

  • 03:39 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    The New Zealand XI

    Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult
  • 03:35 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    The India XI

    Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
  • 03:34 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Pant gets the nod!

    Virat Kohli says Wriddhiman Saha is missing out, which means Rishabh Pant will be back behind the stumps. He will have to perform batting duties first, though
  • 03:32 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    New Zealand have won the toss and elect to bowl first

    India will bat first
  • 03:22 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    What's at stake

    Virat Kohli said before the match that the World Test Championship is the biggest ICC tournament and India will be looking to extend their perfect record as they look to book a spot in the final in Lord's next year. However, New Zealand away is the toughest challenge India have faced since the start of the WTC.

    India's task will not be made easier by the return of Trent Boult, who was injured for the limited overs series.
  • 03:14 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Welcome to Day 1 of the first Test between New Zealand and India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. India whitewashed New Zealand in the T20Is and New Zealand returned the favour in the ODIs. But now it's time to shift focus to the longest format of the game.
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket New Zealand vs India, 1st Test Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score
