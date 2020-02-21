New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: New Zealand Win Toss, Elect To Bowl vs India
NZ Vs IND 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: India will look to maintain their perfect record in the World Test Championship against a formidable New Zealand pace attack.
India will face their toughest challenge since the start of the World Test Championship when they take on New Zealand in Wellington for the first Test of the two-match series. India will look to maintain their perfect record in the World Test Championship but will have to battle a formidable New Zealand pace attack in windy conditions at the Basin Reserve. While New Zealand were handed a boost in the form of a fit-again Trent Boult, they may be without the services of veteran bowler Neil Wagner, who is expecting the birth of his child. India have a full-strength squad to choose from apart from opener Rohit Sharma, who is nursing a calf injury. Youngster Prithvi Shaw is likely to make his return to Test cricket opposite fellow opener Mayank Agarwal in Rohit's absence. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 03:40 (IST)Feb 21, 2020
The start to be delayed?
A heavy drizzle and the pitch is finally under covers.#NzvIND pic.twitter.com/1FR5f57m5J— BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2020
- 03:22 (IST)Feb 21, 2020
What's at stakeVirat Kohli said before the match that the World Test Championship is the biggest ICC tournament and India will be looking to extend their perfect record as they look to book a spot in the final in Lord's next year. However, New Zealand away is the toughest challenge India have faced since the start of the WTC.India's task will not be made easier by the return of Trent Boult, who was injured for the limited overs series.
- 03:14 (IST)Feb 21, 2020