New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India, 1st Test Day 1: Kyle Jamieson Shines On Debut To Leave India Wobbling As Rain Forces Early Stumps

Updated: 21 February 2020 11:00 IST

New Zealand took the advantage against India, bringing them to 122/5 at the end of day's play.

Kyle Jamieson finished with figures of 3-38 on Day 1 at the Basin Reserve. © AFP

The towering Kyle Jamieson had a dream introduction to Test cricket with three wickets, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli, on a rain-shortened opening day of the first Test against India in Wellington on Friday. The weather prevented any play after tea with India struggling at 122 for five while the 2.03 metre (6ft 8in) Jamieson had taken three for 38. Jamieson, who further repaid the selectors' faith with an excellent catch in the deep to remove opener Mayank Agarwal, was called in to the New Zealand squad as cover during Neil Wagner's paternity leave.

While not as quick as Wagner, the 25-year-old has used his height to extract extra bounce that troubled the Indian top order.

The key wicket was that of Kohli for two to continue a below-par tour of New Zealand for the world's top-ranked batsman.

From eight innings he has a top score of 51 in the first one-day international, and five times failed to reach 20.

In a nine-ball burst before lunch Jamieson had Cheteshwar Pujara caught behind for 11 and then outsmarted Kohli.

He kept the Indian skipper on the back foot for a few deliveries before pitching one up, wide of off stump, which drew Kohli forward and the ball was nicked to first slip where Ross Taylor clasped the catch in his fingertips.

Jamieson added to his wicket tally after lunch with another fuller delivery that Hanuma Vihari (seven) edged to wicketkeeper BJ Watling, and he showed his safe hands to catch Agarwal after the Indian opener top-edged Trent Boult to long leg.

Agarwal was out for 34 after featuring in a 48-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane who finished the day unbeaten on 38 with Rishabh Pant on 10.

Rahane has a liking for the Basin Reserve ground after scoring the first of his 11 Test centuries there in the drawn Test against New Zealand in 2014.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first with a green wicket and overcast skies.

They were rewarded early when Tim Southee removed Prithvi Shaw for 16 with an outswinger that collected the off stump as the opener attempted a drive without moving his feet.

