 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:08 February 2020 12:33 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
IND vs NZ Latest Score

Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.0 overs, India, chasing a target of 274, are 59/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.

9.5 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.

KL Rahul walks in at number 5, replacing his skipper.

9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI: WICKET! Virat Kohli b Tim Southee 15 (25b, 1x4, 0x6). भारत 57/3 (9.4 Ov). Target: 274; RRR: 5.38

9.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, tucked through mid-wicket for a run.

9.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven down the ground, past the bowler. Mid on cuts it off. A single taken.

9.1 overs (0 Run) Huge shout for LBW! The umpire stays calm. Tom Latham walks down for a chat with his bowler. No review taken.

8.6 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, steered towards third man for one more.

8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MURDERED! Well Tom, you won't give me a boundary on the off side? No problem. I will take it on the leg side. NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli hits Kyle Jamieson for a 4! India 54/2 (8.5 Ov). Target: 274; RRR: 5.34

8.4 overs (0 Run) Another lovely cover drive. But stopped! Yet another beautiful shot from Kohli but Latham has that man at short extra cover placed to perfection.

8.3 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, Shreyas dabs it towards third man, pretty fine, to his left but he gets there. One run taken. 50 UP FOR INDIA. A pretty decent rate. 224 more needed from 249 balls.

8.2 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, dabbed to third man for a run.

8.1 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Iyer throws his bat at it and gets a thick outside edge towards third man. A single taken. Moves to 10, does Iyer, in just 7 balls.

7.6 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, a touch wide, left alone again.

7.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Kohli gets a big stride, reaches to the pitch of the ball and unfurls probably one of the best cover drives the eye will ever see. But finds short extra cover.

7.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, well blocked out.

7.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Too far outside off, let through.

7.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and straight, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple.

7.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off,dabbed to third man for a single.

7.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, the leg cutter, left alone.

6.6 overs (0 Run) On a length wide outside off, but just inside the tramline. Kohli lets it pass.

6.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to short extra cover.

6.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, played straight to backward point.

6.3 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, coming in wit the angle, left alone.

6.2 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Tough chance, but you don't get easy chances from a master, do you? This might well be the match and who knows, even the series perhaps. Full and outside off, Kohli drives this uppishly. The big Jamieson sticks out his left hand, bends a touch but cannot hang on.

6.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed straight to deepish mid on.

5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent batting! Landed outside off, Iyer just runs this down towards the slip cordon. Third slip dives to his left, second slip dives to his right but the ball goes through! NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer hits Tim Southee for a 4! India 43/2 (6.0 Ov). Target: 274; RRR: 5.25

5.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.

5.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, driven straight to mid off.

5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! AWESOME! What a way to get runs off your very first ball. Half volley outside off, Iyer leans and drives it through the covers! NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer hits Tim Southee for a 4! India 39/2 (5.3 Ov). Target: 274; RRR: 5.28

5.2 overs (1 Run) That is an excellent stop. Full and outside off, Kohli looks to drive but gets a bit of an outside edge. The ball flies to point where Mark Chapman dives to his left and makes a half stop. A single taken.

5.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Kohli reaches out to push but misses.

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Eden Park, Auckland Eden Park, Auckland New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 2nd ODI
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.