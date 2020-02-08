Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.0 overs, India, chasing a target of 274, are 59/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
Live Score
KL Rahul walks in at number 5, replacing his skipper.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED!
9.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, tucked through mid-wicket for a run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven down the ground, past the bowler. Mid on cuts it off. A single taken.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Huge shout for LBW! The umpire stays calm. Tom Latham walks down for a chat with his bowler. No review taken.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, steered towards third man for one more.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MURDERED! Well Tom, you won't give me a boundary on the off side? No problem. I will take it on the leg side.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Another lovely cover drive. But stopped! Yet another beautiful shot from Kohli but Latham has that man at short extra cover placed to perfection.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, Shreyas dabs it towards third man, pretty fine, to his left but he gets there. One run taken. 50 UP FOR INDIA. A pretty decent rate. 224 more needed from 249 balls.
8.2 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, dabbed to third man for a run.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Iyer throws his bat at it and gets a thick outside edge towards third man. A single taken. Moves to 10, does Iyer, in just 7 balls.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, a touch wide, left alone again.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Kohli gets a big stride, reaches to the pitch of the ball and unfurls probably one of the best cover drives the eye will ever see. But finds short extra cover.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, well blocked out.
7.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Too far outside off, let through.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and straight, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off,dabbed to third man for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, the leg cutter, left alone.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On a length wide outside off, but just inside the tramline. Kohli lets it pass.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to short extra cover.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, played straight to backward point.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, coming in wit the angle, left alone.
6.2 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Tough chance, but you don't get easy chances from a master, do you? This might well be the match and who knows, even the series perhaps. Full and outside off, Kohli drives this uppishly. The big Jamieson sticks out his left hand, bends a touch but cannot hang on.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed straight to deepish mid on.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent batting! Landed outside off, Iyer just runs this down towards the slip cordon. Third slip dives to his left, second slip dives to his right but the ball goes through!
5.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, driven straight to mid off.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! AWESOME! What a way to get runs off your very first ball. Half volley outside off, Iyer leans and drives it through the covers!
5.2 overs (1 Run) That is an excellent stop. Full and outside off, Kohli looks to drive but gets a bit of an outside edge. The ball flies to point where Mark Chapman dives to his left and makes a half stop. A single taken.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Kohli reaches out to push but misses.