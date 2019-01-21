 
Virat Kohli Zeroes In On Another Milestone As Virender Sehwag's Record Comes Under Threat

Updated: 21 January 2019 17:11 IST

Virat Kohli has been crossing landmarks regularly and another one is on his radar now.

Virat Kohli Zeroes In On Another Milestone As Virender Sehwag
Virat Kohli is on the cusp of breaking Virender Sehwag's record for India vs New Zealand. © AFP

Virat Kohli has been on a record-breaking spree in recent times and the Indian skipper is zeroing in on yet another milestone. Virender Sehwag's record of the highest number of hundreds by an Indian batsman in ODIs against New Zealand is the latest to come under threat from the number one-ranked batsman in the world currently. With the India vs New Zealand five-match ODI series starting on Wednesday, Kohli has a chance to leapfrog Sehwag and record the most number of centuries in ODIs by an Indian batsman against the Kiwis. Kohli is currently one behind Sehwag with five ODI hundreds against New Zealand, sharing the second spot with Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar is the top run-getter for India against New Zealand in ODIs with 1,750 runs, including five centuries and eight half-centuries.

Kohli is third in the list with 1,154, including five hundreds and six fifties but the Indian skipper is just three runs behind second-placed Sehwag, who has 1,157 runs, which includes six centuries and three fifties.

With India facing New Zealand in a five-match series, Kohli needs two more hundreds to break Sehwag's record and become the highest centurion for India against the Black Caps in ODIs.

The Indian captain has played five ODIs in total in New Zealand and boasts a good return. He has scored 291 runs at an average of 58.20 with one century to his name.

Kohli reached New Zealand at the back of some fine performances in the three-match ODI series in Australia, which India won 2-1. Barring a rare failure in the opening match of the series, where he was dismissed for 3, the Indian skipper registered scores of 104 and 46 in the next two matches.

Kohli scored a total of 153 runs in the three matches at an average of 51.

