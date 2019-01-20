 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Is The Greatest ODI Batsman Ever, Says Michael Clarke 

Updated: 20 January 2019 15:05 IST

Virat Kohli has already scored 10,385 runs in 219 ODIs at an astounding average of 59 plus, including 39 hundreds.

Virat Kohli Is The Greatest ODI Batsman Ever, Says Michael Clarke 
Virat Kohli is the world number one in Tests and ODIs. © AFP

It has been said time and again that Virat Kohli is destined to be an all-time great of the game but former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes that the Indian skipper is already the "greatest ODI batsman to have ever played the game". "To me, Virat Kohli is the greatest batsman to have ever played one-day cricket. I have no doubts after seeing what he has achieved for India," Clarke, a former World Cup-winning captain said.

Kohli has already scored 10,385 runs in 219 ODIs at an astounding average of 59 plus, including 39 hundreds.    

Kohli, the best Test and ODI batsman in the world, recently led India through a historic tour of Australia.

Under his leadership, India became the first team ever not to lose any series on a tour Down Under.

The 30-year-old became the first Indian and Asian captain to win a Test series on Australian soil.

He also led India to their first ever bilateral ODI series win in Australia.

Moreover, he continued to add to his rapidly-rising tally of international hundreds.    

"You have to respect Virat's passion to win games for his country. Yes, he has aggression but no one can question his commitment, how much he has achieved. He is the greatest in ODIs," Clarke said. 

Kohli's next assignment begins on Wednesday as India are travelling to New Zealand to play a limited-overs series that will included five ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be played in Napier on Wednesday (January 23).

(With PTI Inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Michael Clarke Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kohli led India to their 1st-ever bilateral ODI series win in Australia
  • India became the first team not to lose any series Down Under
  • Virat Kohli's next assignment begins in New Zealand on Wednesday
Related Articles
Hashim Amla Breaks Virat Kohli
Hashim Amla Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With 27th ODI Hundred
"Entree Over, Time For Main Course": Scott Styris Lays Down Challenge For Team India
"Entree Over, Time For Main Course": Scott Styris Lays Down Challenge For Team India
Australian Open 2019: Virat Kohli Meets Roger Federer, Ends Australia Tour In An "Amazing" Way
Australian Open 2019: Virat Kohli Meets Roger Federer, Ends Australia Tour In An "Amazing" Way
Anushka Sharma Posts Special Message For Virat Kohli, Team India After Historic ODI Series Win
Anushka Sharma Posts Special Message For Virat Kohli, Team India After Historic ODI Series Win
Twitter Goes Wild After India
Twitter Goes Wild After India's Historic ODI Series Win In Australia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 14 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.