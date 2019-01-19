 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"Entree Over, Time For Main Course": Scott Styris Lays Down Challenge For Team India

Updated: 19 January 2019 18:51 IST

India are scheduled to play five ODIs and three T20Is in New Zealand, following a highly-successful tour Down Under.

"Entree Over, Time For Main Course": Scott Styris Lays Down Challenge For Team India
Virat Kohli led India to Test and bilateral ODI series wins in Australia. © AFP

After concluding the Australia tour on a high, India are scheduled to tour New Zealand for five One Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals, starting on Wednesday. India drew the three-match T20I series 1-1 and won their maiden Test series in Australia in 71 years and 11 attempts before clinching their first-ever bilateral ODI series on a highly-successful tour Down Under. Ahead of another tough tour, former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris laid down a challenge for Virat Kohli and his team. "Well done @BCCI ..entree is over time for the main course," Styris tweeted on Friday.

Australia were playing without their prominent batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner, who are serving one-year bans for their involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March 2018.

New Zealand, on the other hand, look daunting as ever with captain Kane Williamson in remarkable form. Besides the skipper, seasoned batsmen Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill are also riding the best form at the moment.

In the recent 3-0 routing of Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series at home, Williamson led by example scoring 132 runs in three innings with two fifty-plus knocks.

Taylor, 34, finished as the top run-scorer in the ODI series with 281 runs, including a noteworthy 137-run knock in the third and final match in Nelson.

New Zealand opener Guptill accumulated 153 runs in the ODI series with a match-winning century in the first match in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand have brought together their strongest possible line-up for the ODI series against India.

On the other hand, India have decided to rest their prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Hyderabad-based fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been called in as his replacement.

"Keeping in mind the work load of the bowler, it was best felt to give him adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia. Mohammed Siraj will replace Bumrah in the squad for the Australia and New Zealand tour," the BCCI said in a statement.    

Bumrah was the joint-leading wicket-taker alongside Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon with 21 wickets in the four-Test series Down Under.

Comments
Topics : New Zealand Cricket Team India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Kane Williamson Scott Styris Martin Guptill Ross Taylor Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India won their first-ever bilateral ODI series in Australia
  • New Zealand will host India for five ODIs and three T20Is
  • New Zealand recently routed Sri Lanka in an ODI series at home
Related Articles
Australian Open 2019: Virat Kohli Meets Roger Federer, Ends Australia Tour In An "Amazing" Way
Australian Open 2019: Virat Kohli Meets Roger Federer, Ends Australia Tour In An "Amazing" Way
India vs New Zealand: New Zealand Name 14-Man Squad For First Three ODIs Against India
India vs New Zealand: New Zealand Name 14-Man Squad For First Three ODIs Against India
ICC Nails The
ICC Nails The '10 Year Challenge' By Comparing Test Rankings In 2009 To 2019
Doug Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn Star As New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka In One-Off T20I
Doug Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn Star As New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka In One-Off T20I
Big Bash League: Best Dropped "Catch Of The Century", Featuring Brendon McCullum - Watch
Big Bash League: Best Dropped "Catch Of The Century", Featuring Brendon McCullum - Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 14 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.