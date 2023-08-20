The Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India will be taking on Ireland in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday at The Village, Dublin. Pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah ticked all the boxes on his much-anticipated return to lead India to a two-run win over Ireland by DLS Method in a rain-interrupted first T20I on Friday. Bumrah claimed 2 for 24 with nine dot balls and formed a formidable pair with T20I debutant Prasidh Krishna (2/32) to restrict Ireland to 139 for 7 after opting to bowl.

Here's what we think can be the India's Playing XI for the 2nd T20I against Ireland:

Yashasvi Jaiswal:The talented young opener will look to show his batting prowess in the second T20I against Ireland. In the first match, he scored 24 off 23 balls but he is definitely capable of delivering more.

Ruturaj Gaikwad:The Chennai Super Kings made a good comeback to the national side as he scored an unbeaten 19 off 16 balls. He will aim to put up a great show in the second match.

Tilak Varma:The Mumbai Indians star, who left everyone utterly impressed with his heroics in the recently concluded T20Is against West Indies, was dismissed for a golden duck in the first match. However, he will look for redemption in the next match.

Sanju Samson:The senior wicketkeeper-batter had a below average outing in the series against West Indies. However, he was still included in the Playing XI against Ireland in the first T20I. He remained unbeaten at 1 and will look to put up a good score in the next match.

Rinku Singh:All the Indians fans were left heartbroken after Rinku Singh did not come to bat in the first T20I match due to the rain. The IPL 2023 star will definitely aim for a good show in the second match and will look to register a strong performance.

Shivam Dube:The 30-year-old batter had a phenomenal outing with the bat for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. In the first match, he did not get an opportunity to showcase his batting prowess but he bowled one over and leaked only six runs.

Washington Sundar:The 23-year-old all-rounder bowled three overs in the first match and conceded 19 runs, without scalping a wicket. He will aim for a better performance in the second match.

Prasidh Krishna:The India pacer made a comeback after recovering from a back injury. He bowled four overs and scalped two wickets and conceded 32 runs.

Ravi Bishnoi:The 22-year-old right-arm spinner left everyone utterly impressed with his brilliant bowling in the first match. In his four-over quota, he scalped two wickets and leaked only 23 runs.

Arshdeep Singh/Mukesh Kumar:Arshdeep Singh had a disappointing day in the first T20I as despite scalping a wicket, he turned out to be really expensive. He leaked 35 runs in his four-over spell and there are chances that he might get replaced with Mukesh Kumar.

Jasprit Bumrah:The pace sensation returned to action in style as he took two wickets in the first over itself. Later, he conceded a total of 24 runs in his four-spell and bagged away the Player of the Match award.