The wait was finally over for India's star batter Rinku Singh after he was named in the playing XI against Ireland for the first T20I of the three-match series. Rinku's India debut was always around the corner ever since his impressive performance in the Indian Premier League 2023, playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. Friday turned out to be a special day for Rinku as he was handed an India cap to see his dream come true. Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna, who has already played 14 ODI matches for India, also made his T20I debut along with Rinku.

See the pictures here:

Moments like these!



All set for their debuts in international cricket and T20I cricket respectively



Congratulations Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna as they receive their caps from captain Jasprit Bumrah #TeamIndia | #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/JjZIoo8B8H — BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2023

The first T20I against Ireland also sees India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah make a return to international cricket after an 11-month break due to injury.

"We'll bowl first, very happy to be here. The weather looks lovely. I feel good, looking forward to play some cricket. You realise what you were missing, very happy to be back. We expect nothing short of a fight from Ireland. As a fast bowler, I hope the pitch does something. We have two debuts - Rinku and Prasidh Krishna. Told them to just enjoy their cricket," said Bumrah, who is India's captain for the three-match T20I series against Ireland, after the toss.

Ireland skipper, Paul Stirling, after the toss, said: "Looking forward to going out there. We have had a good run in Scotland, let's see what we can show today. This is the beginning of the road to 2024 and the World Cup. We're bringing Craig Young in today, excited to see what the extra pacer can do on this track."