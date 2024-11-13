KL Rahul's separation from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was one of the major talking points about the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 retention phase ahead of the mega auction. Rahul and LSG parted ways after three years, with the batter revealing that he wanted to go back into the auction pool. Following the retention announcement, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka had stated that the franchise retained players who they believed would put the team ahead of personal ambition.

"It was a simple mindset to go in for players, who have a mindset to win, who put the team before their personal goals and personal aspirations," Sanjiv Goenka said after LSG announced its set of retained players ahead of IPL 2025 auction.

On Tuesday, Rahul responded to these statements. When asked whether Goenka's statements had played a part in triggering Rahul's decision to part ways, the batter said that the decision had been made beforehand.

"The decision was made already. I don't know what the comments are but they must have come after the retentions were made. Just felt like I wanted to start fresh, I wanted to explore my options and I wanted to play somewhere I can find some freedom and team atmosphere would be something lighter, much more balanced, pressure is already very high in the IPL," said Rahul, in an interview to Star Sports.

Rahul had been LSG's captain in its first three years in the IPL. He amassed 616 runs in 2022, but that tally fell dramatically in an injury-driven 2023 campaign. In his three years at the franchise, Rahul's defensive approach came under intense scrutiny, with his strike rate being below 135 during the period.

Further in the interview, Rahul mentioned the need to maintain a balanced culture and team atmosphere within a franchise.

"I wanted to play in a team atmosphere where it is lighter. Dressing rooms like GT (Gujarat Titans) and CSK (Chennai Super Kings) seem balanced and calm even when they lose, and that is important to me as a player," said Rahul.

"We tried that at LSG with Andy Flower and GG (Gautam Gambhir) at first, and then with Justin Langer, and it was brilliant. But sometimes you have to move away and find something for yourself," said Rahul.

Rahul will go under the hammer in the IPL 2025 mega auction, which will be held on November 24 and 25.