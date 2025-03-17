Rishabh Pant is undeniably one of India's most important players in Test cricket, but did not have the best time with the bat during the disastrous 1-3 series loss at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. In fact, Pant was heavily criticised by legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for getting out trying to play a fancy shot during the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Pant has now done a mimicry of Gavaskar's rant, and the video has gone viral on social media.

"Stupid, stupid, stupid!" are the words that Gavaskar had aggressively said when Pant got out on 28 in the 4th Test, leaving India wobbling at 191/6.

Now, in a promotional video ahead of IPL 2025, Pant himself can be seen trying to mimic Gavaskar's line, with a smirk on his face nonetheless.

Rishabh Pant is a man to watch out for ahead of IPL 2025. After nine years with Delhi Capitals (DC), Pant was purchased by Sanjeev Goenka-owned Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025 mega auction, for an IPL record price of Rs 27 crore. Pant was also named captain of the franchise ahead of the start of the new season.

Pant currently finds himself out of the reckoning for both the ODI and T20I playing XI for Team India. As a result, he would be hoping to make a big impression with LSG in IPL 2025, taking them to the playoffs as a bare minimum.

Pant smashed 446 runs at a strike rate of 155 in IPL 2025, but it wasn't enough for Delhi Capitals to qualify for the playoffs, as they finished sixth.

At LSG, Pant will be joined by some of the fiercest strikers of the cricket ball in the middle order. West Indian Nicholas Pooran was retained by LSG for a whopping Rs 21 crore, while South African star David Miller was also bought by the team.

LSG also have potent Indian talent at their disposal, headlined by the raw but injury-prone pacer Mayank Yadav. Unfortunately for LSG, Mayank is set to miss the start of the season.

The likes of Ayush Badoni, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan and Akash Deep ensure that LSG have significant Indian quality. If the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram can fire, LSG could be contenders to make the playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Pant's former franchise Delhi Capitals, on Monday, March 24.