Chennai Super Kings will be looking to clinch their record sixth title as the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side start their campaign in IPL 2025. The focus will once again be on MS Dhoni as rumours surrounding the former India captain's future continues to dominate headlines. However, with a fifth-place finish last year, both Dhoni and CSK will be looking for a much better show. CSK retained Gaikwad, Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana and Shivam Dube ahead of the mega auction and then went on to buy a number of big-name players including veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Strengths: Chennai Super Kings were able to maintain their strong core from last season and that makes their job easier while selecting the playing XI. With the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni and Matheesha Pathirana all coming back for IPL 2025, they have a team that have played together and will be raring to go. Add top talents like Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran and veteran Ravichandran Ashwin to the mix and the five-time winners have a solid squad.

Weakness; Over the years, CSK have relied heavily on their bowling attack but this year, the fast bowling department may turn out to be their Achilles Heel. CSK retained Matheesha Pathirana and they later added Khaleel Ahmed, Sam Curran, and Nathan Ellis in their pace-attack. Mukesh Choudhary also rejoined the franchise but a lot will depend on how these players can use the conditions to their advantage. However, the numbers are not great when it comes to the fast bowling options.

Opportunities: This can be the year that Ruturaj Gaikwad emerges as the definitive leader of CSK. With MS Dhoni guiding him, Ruturaj has shown glimpses of brilliant leadership but this season will be the perfect opportunity to stamp his authority and lead the team by example.

Threats: CSK will need good performances from their senior stars if they want to perform well in the IPL 2025. However, with MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Rahul Tripathi all above the age of 35, a dip in performance from them can completely derail their season.

CSK Strongest Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad.

Impact Players: Mukesh Choudhary, Vijay Shankar.