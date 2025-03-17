Royal Challengers Bengaluru Unbox 2025 Live Streaming: The highly anticipated event of the year is here as Royal Challengers Bengaluru Unbox 2025 is all set to take place on Monday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In this event, fans will get an opportunity with star batter Virat Kohli and RCB's newly appointed captain Rajat Patidar. Apart from this, fans will also witness the unveiling of RCB's new jersey and some former players are expected to be inducted in RCB's Hall of Fame. So far, the likes of AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and Vinay Kumar have been included in the Hall of Fame.

Apart from all this, famous rapper Hanumankind will be one of the performers, who will be lighting up the stage at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

When will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Unbox 2025 event take place?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Unbox 2025 event will take place on Monday, March 17 (IST).

Where will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Unbox 2025 event be held?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Unbox 2025 event will be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Unbox 2025 event start?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Unbox 2025 event will start at 3:30 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Unbox 2025 event?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Unbox 2025 event will not be televised.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Unbox 2025 event?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Unbox 2025 event will be live streamed on RCB's official website and app for a subscription fee of Rs 99. Select segments will also be available on RCB's YouTube channel.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)