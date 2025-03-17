Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma was left fuming after the paparazzi and fans tried to click pictures of his daughter Samaira at a parking lot. In a video shared on social media platform Instagram, Rohit was seen walking towards his car along with his daughter. However, a group started to take some pictures and Rohit quickly pulled Samaira behind him to shield her from the cameras. The India captain was visibly upset with the people and helped Samaira get into the car. When things settled down, he calmed down and even posed for some pictures. Rohit will be part of the Mumbai Indians side as they start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya shared a message of self-belief for youngsters playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) and also highlighted his own story of resilience throughout his career, saying that for him, staying in the "battlefield" is important and the sport will remain his "greatest ally".

Hardik faced booing across the stadiums after he replaced Rohit Sharma as the skipper returning to Mumbai Indians after a successful stint of two years with the Gujarat Titans.

He will now head back to MI's home ground of Wankhede Stadium as one of the country's most beloved heroes, having played a crucial role in the team's T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title wins.

Speaking on JioHotstar to the youngsters playing in the IPL, Pandya said, "The young players coming into the IPL are extremely talented. My message to them is simple--believe in yourself. They are here because they are good enough, but the biggest challenge at this stage is self-doubt. Sometimes, players start questioning whether they belong at this level, and that doubt can take away from their skill set. Managing that mental aspect is crucial."

Pandya said that he can offer these youngsters the "lessons he has learned over the years", particularly to stay balanced through the highs and lows of their careers.

"Staying neutral will allow them to maximize opportunities and seize crucial moments. They will face tough tests, but sometimes, all they need is a little patience. In terms of skill set, they are far ahead of where we were at 21 or 22. Their talent and fearless approach are already there--it's just about reinforcing their belief in themselves," he added.

Advertisement

(With IANS inputs)