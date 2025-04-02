Punjab Kings (PBKS) thrashed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2025 clash, making it two wins out of two for PBKS under new coach Ricky Ponting and new captain Shreyas Iyer. PBKS were guided home by a fiery 25-ball unbeaten 43 knock by Nehal Wadhera. During that innings, Wadhera had smashed a six over mid-wicket that was brilliantly caught by a ball boy at the boundary. The shot and the catch brought out applause from Ricky Ponting and the Punjab Kings dugout.

The moment took place on the final ball of the 14th over. Wadhera smashed a six over mid-wicket off Ravi Bishnoi. With no LSG fielder there, it was the ball boy who took a sharp catch.

The cameras switched to Ricky Ponting applauding in the PBKS dugout. The three-time ODI World Cup winner was all smiles, and seemed to acknowledge both the six by Wadhera and the catch by the ball boy.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Prabhsimran Singh scored an explosive 69 off 34 balls as Punjab Kings cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday for their second win this IPL.

Punjab chased down the target of 172 set by Lucknow with nearly four overs to spare, and captain Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 52 off 30 balls.

"This is the start we required," Iyer said.

"Boys actually played their roles well, they contributed to the best of their ability, and whatever we planned, they executed it to the fullest."

Playing their first home game of the season, Lucknow Super Giants started poorly, losing in-form opener Mitchell Marsh for a golden duck in the first over of the match to Arshdeep Singh.

Captain Rishabh Pant's stint at the crease was short-lived getting out for just two runs from five balls, leaving Lucknow reeling at 35-3 just prior to the end of the powerplay.

Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni steadied the innings with a 54-run partnership for the fourth wicket, but Pooran eventually fell to spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the 12th over after an entertaining 44 off 30 balls.

Badoni (41) and Abdul Samad (27), both of whom were dismissed by Arshdeep in the last over of the innings, provided some late momentum to Lucknow, propelling them to a total of 171-7.

Skipper Pant conceded it was "not enough".

"We were 20-25 runs short," he said.

With AFP inputs