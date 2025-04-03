Kolkata Knight Riders registered a massive 80-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad to jump to fifth spot in the 10-team IPL 2025 points table. In the match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, everything fell in place for KKR as they overpowered SunRisers Hyderabad. SRH are currently last in the IPL 2025 points table. As far as the highest run-scorer is concerned, Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran holds the Orange Cap with a tally of 189. Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad holds the Purple Cap with nine scalps.

Venkatesh Iyer answered his critics with a match-winning 60 off 29 balls, propelling Kolkata Knight Riders to a convincing 80-run win in the Indian Premier League on Thursday. Angkrish Raghuvanshi's classy 50 (32b, 5x4, 2x6) in an 81-run stand with skipper Ajinkya Rahane (38 off 27) laid the foundation, while Iyer and Rinku Singh (32 not out off 17b) provided the late fireworks with a blistering 91-run partnership (41b) to lift KKR to 200/6 -- their highest total of the season. Seamer Vaibhav Arora set the tone by removing the dangerous Travis Head (4) and Ishan Kishan (2) in successive overs to return with impressive figures of 4-1-29-3.

Harshit Rana dismissed Abhishek Sharma (2), leaving SRH reeling at 9/3 in 2.1 overs, while Andre Russell and Sunil Narine also chipped in with a wicket each to make it 66/5 inside 10 overs.

Varun Chakravarthy then cleaned up the lower order taking two wickets in two balls en route to his 4-0-22-3 as SRH crumbled to 120 all out -- their explosive batting lineup lasting just 16.4 overs.

The defending champions thus returned to winning ways after losing two of their first three matches and will next face Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, SRH, enduring their third straight defeat, head home to take on Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

With PTI inputs