Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav has recovered from his injuries and will soon join the franchise in the ongoing IPL 2025, according to a report by India Today. The report claimed that Mayank, who missed the first part of the competition, is all set to join LSG on Tuesday. While the franchise retained Mayank for Rs 11 crore, the fast bowler was not fit for the new season and had to continue his recovery at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. However, according to the report, he has received the green signal and the decision to play him in the IPL will now rest on the franchise.

"Top sources have informed India Today that he is fit to play, but the final call will rest with the LSG coaching staff, who will be monitoring the player closely," the report stated.

Lucknow Super Giants were missing the services of four fast bowlers at the start of the season. However, Akashdeep and Avesh Khan made their comebacks while Shardul Thakur has performed brilliantly since joining the franchise as a replacement for Mohsin Khan.

In that scenario, Mayank's return will be a huge boost to LSG's campaign.

LSG are brimming with confidence after they secured a comprehensive six-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans at their fortress. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram slammed match-winning half-centuries to guide LSG to their fourth victory in IPL 2025.

LSG's batting lineup is well set, as Pooran is still the No. 1 in the orange cap chart, as he has gone past the 300-run mark after his 61 in 34 balls against Gujarat Titans.

He is at 349 runs now. Mitchell Marsh, who didn't get a chance against GT since his daughter is unwell, remains in third spot with 265 runs.

Their bowlers Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shardul Thakur did well against GT's batting firepower. Thakur added two wickets to his kitty on Saturday, and that has brought him to No. 2 in the Purple Cap list with 11 wickets, just one behind the leader, Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings.

LSG are sitting third on the table with four wins in six games while CSK are rooted at the bottom after securing just one win in six outings.

The two teams met five times in IPL history, with LSG holding an advantage in the head-to-head record, winning three of the five games while one match ended in no result.

(With PTI inputs)