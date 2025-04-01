The Chennai Super Kings slumped to their second consecutive loss in IPL 2025 as the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side was outplayed by the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. It was a batting performance that left a lot to be desired despite skipper Gaikwad scoring a half-century. Following the result, former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh pointed out some aspects that he believes are pulling CSK down at the moment. Rahul Tripathi is one of those 'aspects', and Harbhajan doesn't think will be seen in the playing XI when CSK face Delhi Capitals next.

"Chennai lost back-to-back matches. They are making too many mistakes. First, they are playing Rahul Rahul Tripathi as an opener. Tripathi is shaking his body more but is not scoring runs. Sorry, Tripathi is a very good player, very hard-working, but I am crystal clear that he should not be picked in the XI. If you are shaking too much while batting then when will you see the ball? - runs are not coming and the intent is also not visible at the moment from him," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

During his analysis, Harbhajan questioned the decision not to open the batting with Gaikwad and even asked for the inclusion of New Zealand cricketer Devon Conway. Harbhajan was also not happy with the team composition at the moment and asked for more intent.

"Gaikwad has pushed himself down. He is such a good opener, a successful opener. CSK have always had very good openers – be it Matthew Hayden or Brendon McCullum, or Devon Conway. Which reminds me he is in the squad too, but he's not playing. I can't figure out how they're making this team. They have preferred Craig Overton over Conway when they have such a good stock of Indian bowlers," he said.

"Make these guys play higher, and keep Rachin Ravindra Jadeja. Then at least, their batting would look strong. Right now, it's like when Shivam Dube gets out, it feels as if it's all over. They have no batter who at will can hit fours and sixes. Ruturaj played well but he lacked intent. Even Jadeja's innings was slow. He too couldn't strike those big shots," the former Indian cricket team star added.

MS Dhoni can't bat ten overs running full stick as his knee remains dodgy and the former captain decides on his batting position based on the match situation, revealed CSK coach Stephen Fleming.

The 43-year-old Dhoni had faced criticism for batting at number 9 during CSK's 50-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk last week.

On Sunday, the CSK talisman walked out at number 7 with the team needing 54 off 25 balls but could manage just 16 runs off 11 balls as they suffered a six-run loss to Rajasthan Royals.

"It's a time thing. MS judges it. His body, his knees aren't what they used to be. He's moving okay but there's still a nutrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick. So he will gauge on the day what he can give us," Fleming said at the post-match press conference.

"If the game's in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he's balancing that. I said it last year, he's too valuable to us, (with his) leadership and wicket keeping, to throw him in at 9- 10 overs. He's actually never done that. So look, from around 13, 14 overs he's looking to go, depending on who's in."

(With PTI inputs)