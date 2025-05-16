As the Delhi Capitals await clarity on Mitchell Starc's return for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, a video of the Australian pacer has emerged from the Delhi airport. A fan captured the speedster at the airport's departure section, probably highlighting the point where he left the country after the T20 league had to be suspended due to the border tensions between India and Pakistan. In the tense situation, a vlogger tried to capture Starc's attention, but he was clearly not pleased.

The fan started recording a video as soon as he spotted Star,c but the Australian pacer clearly told him to 'go away'.

Go away

Delhi Capitals are already set to be without their opening batter Jake-Frazer McGurk for the remainder of the campaign. The franchise signed Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for the Australian batter. Fraser-McGurk's release won't hurt DC, as he was dropped after the first six games in which he tallied only 55 runs. Mustafizur's signing also hints at DC's back-up plan if Mitchell Starc returns to India for the T20 league.

"The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals today announced the signing of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will be unavailable for the remainder of the TATA IPL 2025 season," the franchise stated in a release.

However, Mustafizur, on Wednesday, flew to Dubai for Bangladesh's two-match T20I series vs UAE and also posted the news on his official Twitter handle.

Bangladesh play UAE on May 17 and 19, and if Mustafizur happens to play both games, he would only reach India on May 20. He would miss Delhi's game against the Gujarat Titans.

However, it is learnt that Mustafizur has a lucrative contract, and the franchise -- Delhi Capitals in this case -- is currently negotiating with the Bangladesh Cricket Board for his early release. As is customary for overseas players, the respective cricket board also receives a percentage of the contract.

