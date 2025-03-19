Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season hoping to become the first team to win six titles in the tournament. CSK will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, and have had a significant reshuffle following the IPL 2025 mega auction. At the auction, CSK had splashed the most money on Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad, purchasing him for Rs 10 crore with the Right-to-Match (RTM) option. However, former CSK player Ambati Rayudu - who won three titles with the franchise - opted not to include him in his preferred CSK playing XI for IPL 2025. Rayudu also suggested a change in position for MS Dhoni.

Speaking on Star Sports, Rayudu elected to go with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order, and placed Devon Conway as his opening partner. Conway's compatriot Rachin Ravindra - recently named the Player of the Tournament for the Champions Trophy 2025 - was put at No. 3 by Rayudu.

At No. 4, Rayudu faced a significant dilemma, stating that any one of Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda or Vijay Shankar could occupy that role.

Rayudu decided to give the third overseas slot to the pace-bowling all-round option of Sam Curran, and as a result, chose to controversially leave out Rs 10 crore-man Noor Ahmad. However, Curran was only put at No. 8 by Rayudu.

This meant that he went with Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni to bat at 5, 6 and 7 respectively for CSK in IPL 2025.

This would mean a promotion up the order for the legendary former India captain. In IPL 2024, Dhoni had batted primarily at No. 8, facing only 73 balls across the entire tournament. As per Rayudu's preference, Dhoni would now bat a slot higher, giving more scope for his impact.

In the bowling department, Rayudu chose Ravichandran Ashwin as Jadeja's spin partner. Despite what is expected to be a spin-friendly track at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai, Rayudu picked only two frontline spinners.

Matheesha Pathirana was picked among the lead pacers, while Rayudu also went with 24-year-old Anshul Kamboj ahead of the more experienced head of Khaleel Ahmed as CSK's lead Indian pacer.

Ambati Rayudu's probably CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi/Deepak Hooda/Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana.