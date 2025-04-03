Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh made a desperate attempt to get his hands on one of Rohit Sharma's bats. However, Rinku found no look as fellow KKR teammate Angkrish Raghuvanshi was the lucky recepient this time. After the match between KKR and Mumbai Indians (MI), Rinku was spooted inside the home team's dressing room at the Wankhede Stadium. In a video posted by MI, Rinku was seen standing next to Rohit, who was checking the bats in his kit bag.

However, Rinku was teased by MI batter Tilak Varma for asking Rohit for a bat. "Dekho, khud ke naam pe itna acha bats aaya hai fir bhi bat maang raha hai (Rohit) bhaiya se," Tilak can be seen as saying in the video.

Even MI captain Hardik Pandya joined the banter, sparking laughing riot inside the dressing room. "Rinku se savdhaan rahe, satark rahe," MI captioned the video.

At the end of the video, Raghuvanshi had a big smile on his face after receiving a bat from India captain Rohit.

Meanwhile, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane acknowledged the discussions about sending Rinku up the order but explained that match situations often dictate such decisions.

"Yes, I mean, Rinku has been batting really well--for KKR and also for the Indian team, especially in this shorter format. He has been doing really well," Rahane said.

"The talks about promoting him up the order are happening, but sometimes you have to play according to the situation and decide who is better suited at that moment," he added.

However, Rahane assured that fans could expect to see Rinku getting more opportunities up the order in the coming matches.

"As I mentioned, Rinku has been batting really well, and you will see him bat higher up the order," he concluded.

KKR have lost two of their first three IPL 2025 matches. They will now take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 3.

KKR and SRH have met 28 games in the IPL with Knight Riders dominating the head to head record by a convincing margin. SRH have won 9 whereas KKR have come out victorious on 19 occasions.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide

(With Agency Inputs)