Recently, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and India star batter Virat Kohli was seen flaunting his T20 World Cup-winning championship title ring. He even did the John Cena celebration. in a fun video ahead of clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday at Wankhede Stadium. Now, WWE superstar John Cena has respoended to the act. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Cena posted a photo of Virat Kohli and wrote: "Oh, John Cena".

In a video posted by RCB's official X handle, with John Cena's self-performed WWE entrance them 'My Time is Now' playing, Virat was seen proudly flaunting his T20 WC 2024 ring and performing Cena's iconic gesture by waving his hand in front of his face.

"His Time is Forever"



Virat Kohli is THE vibe!



During the T20 World Cup last year, Virat could not perform in group stages, but made up for a disappointing tournament with a match-winning 76 in the final against South Africa at Barbados, ending the tournament with 151 runs in eight matches at an average of 18.87 and strike rate of over 112. He is India's second-highest and overall third-highest run-getter in T20Is, with 4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69 and strike rate of over 137, with a century and 38 fifties and best score of 122*.

In the ongoing IPL 2025, Virat has scored 97 runs in three matches at an average of 48.50, a strike rate of over 134 with a half-century to his name.

Coming to Cena, the wrestler-turned-actor is on his professional wrestling retirement run and will be taking on Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, which will be a record 17th world title win if he secures a win at Wrestlemania 41 at Nevada on April 20.