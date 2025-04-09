Riyan Parag was at the centre of a tricky dismissal during the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The incident happened in the seventh over bowled by GT's left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya. Riyan Parag was given caught behind but the RR batter went for DRS. The decision to go for a DRS looked surprising as it appeared to be a straight out. Replays showed there was a spike as the ball passed the bat, however, at the same time the bat hit the ground too. Parag even looked displeased and had a word with the umpire too.

Was the snickometer sound from the bat hitting the ground or the ball hitting the bat? How does the third umpire decide? Riyan Parag clearly thinks its from the bat hitting the ground.

Riyan Parag was definitely NOT OUT!

The ball's shadow can be seen clearly on the bat and the snicko showed a spike before the ball reached the bat, i.e. the bat did hit the ground and hence the spike.

Earlier, Opener Sai Sudarshan's valiant knock of 82 runs stomed hosts Gujarat Titans to a total of 217/6 in their 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Rajastan-based franchise skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match against the hosts, the Gujarat Titans.

Batters Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan came out in the middle to open the innings for the Gujarat side, but they didn't have the start they wanted as Gill was sent back to the pavilion after scoring just two runs in the third over of the innings.

The Gujarat side touched the 50-run mark in the sixth over. The 50th run came through a wide, which was bowled by right-arm seamer Sandeep Sharma.

Following skipper's departure, right-hand batter Jos Buttler came in the middle to bat along with Sudarshan. Both players built a marvellous partnership of 80 runs from 47 balls before Buttler (36 runs off 25 balls) was sent back to the dressing room in the 10th over by spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Shahrukh Khan came to bat next, following the wicketkeeper-batter's dismissal. The Shubman Gill-led side touched the 100-run mark in the 11th over as Sudarshan took a double on the last ball of the over, which was bowled by speedster Jofra Archer.

Shahrukh and Sudarshan built a magnificent partnership of 62 runs in just 34 balls before the former was dismissed in the 16th over at the score of 154 by Theekshana.

In the end, Rahul Tewatia (24* runs off 12 balls) and Rahid Khan (12 runs from 4 balls) scored some crucial runs for the side, which took the Gujarat side to 217 runs with the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs.

For the Rajasthan Royals, two wickets each were snapped by Tushar Deshpande (2/53) & Maheesh Theekshana (2/54) and one wicket each was grabbed by Jofra Archer (1/30) and Sandeep Sharma (1/41) in their respective spells of four overs each.