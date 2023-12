Kolkata Knights Riders (KKR) came into the IPL Players Auction 2024 in search of quality acquisitions, especially in the bowling department. They acquired the services of India wicketkeeper KS Bharat and young pacer Chetan Sakariya, both for Rs 50 lakh.

Full list of players bought by KKR

1. KS Bharat (Rs 50 lakh)

2. Chetan Sakariya (Rs 50 lakh)

KKR Squad: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (C), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Released Players: Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Johnson Charles

Players traded in: NA

Players traded out: NA