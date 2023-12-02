The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction is just around the corner with the event set to take place on December 19 in Dubai. A total of 1,166 players are set to under the hammer, but with only 77 available slots. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to strengthen their squad during the mini auction as they look to fill voild left by Ben Stokes (released) and Ambati Rayudu (retired). Former India batter Aakash Chopra has revealed what he thinks could be CSK strategy at the mini-auction.

Chopra feels CSK might target New Zealand all-rounders Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell to replace Stokes in the squad.

"They will need an all-rounder. It could be Rachin Ravindra in place of Ben Stokes, or they might look towards Daryl Mitchell. This team might not need spinners because they have Ravindra Jadeja, Prashant Solanki, Moeen Ali and Mitchell Santner. They will be able to manage with them," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

As far as Rayudu's replacement is concerned, someone like Manish Pandey or Karun Nair might be a good option for the franchise, according to Chopra.

"In the batting department, they might need one more Indian batter in place of Ambati Rayudu. Let's not put it past MS Dhoni. If you are unable to do anything, go to him and he will get it done. So Manish Pandey or Karun Nair, they might go to the team of yellow in the auction," he added.

Stokes had pulled out of IPL 2024, citing workload issues, and CSK decided not to retain him as a result.

The Engand Test captain successfully underwent knee surgery earlier this week, and has also started his rehab ahead of the Test tour of India, starting January 25.

CSK Complete Squad: MS Dhoni (captain & wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

Complete List of Released Players: Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh.

Purse Remaining for IPL 2024 Auction: Rs 32.2 crore

