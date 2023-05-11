Yuzvendra Chahal entered the history books as the Rajasthan Royals spinner became the highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. Chahal dismissed KKR skipper Nitish Rana thanks to a solid catch from Shimron Hetmyer to surpass Dwayne Bravo in the list of wicket-takers in the competition. Ahead of the match, Chahal and Bravo were both tied at 183 wickets but Rana's dismissal cemented the spinner's position at the top of the elite list. Piyush Chawla is third with 174 wickets while Amit Mishra has taken 172 wickets.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first against KKR.

KKR are in the sixth spot in the points table with five wins and six losses. They have a total of 10 points. RR's campaign has suffered after some recent losses and they also have five wins.

With a win, one of the two teams can climb as high as number three in the table and push behind Mumbai Indians, which currently have 12 points with six wins and five losses.

KKR have won three of their previous five matches.

On the other hand, RR have lost four of their last five games.

"We will bowl here first. The long tournament, need to change according to the strength and weaknesses. A couple of changes for us - Boult replaces Kuldeep Yadav, and KM Asif replaces Murugan Ashwin. Joe Root will bat at 4. It's a long tournament, we have had some tough games for the bowlers, the morale of the team is high, not easy to forget close losses, but we need to move on," Samson said at the toss.

"I think we're getting the type of pitches we want. We will have to play good cricket, take one game at a time and earn 2 points. One change for us - Anukul Roy replaces Vaibhav Arora. Looks like the pitch is dry, they haven't watered a lot, so we are playing that extra spinner and adding some depth to the batting," KKR captain Nitish Rana said.

(With ANI inputs)