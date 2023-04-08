The excitement will reach its crescendo by Saturday evening when Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) renew their rivalry in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium. While CSK come into this fixture on the back of a narrow win, MI eye first win of the season after losing their opening game last week. Ahead of the fixture, former India players Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif and Krish Srikkanth have made their respective predictions regarding the outcome of the match.

Speaking to Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL, Yusuf Pathan said, "Fans in Mumbai will always want MS Dhoni to entertain them with his performance but wish Mumbai Indians to win the match. But you see it is difficult to beat MI at home. There have been 10 matches between CSK and MI at Wankhede Stadium so far and MI have won seven times. If you believe in the figures, then Mumbai Indians are definitely going to pocket those two vital points."

Meanwhile former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif cautioned Mumbai Indians to not take CSK lightly because the Yellow Army is known for comebacks.

Speaking to Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL, Md. Kaif said, "MI always look strong at home but CSK are difficult to beat on any ground. In such a situation, MI will have to work hard at Wankhede to get their first two points of this season."

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan cited the example of GT, LSG, RCB and CSK - who won their first home games in IPL 2023 - and backed Rohit Sharma and his Blue Brigade to come on top.

Speaking to Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of IPL, Irfan Pathan said, "It is difficult to pick one winner between MI and CSK but since MI is playing at home this time, they have better chances of winning this game."

Speaking to Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of IPL, Tom Moody said, "In the 15 years of IPL, both CSK and MI share nine trophies between them. So, there's a lot of pride in what these two extraordinary teams do and how they operate. These two teams have been doing well and the rivalry is good. It's also going to be a big moment for MI captain Rohit Sharma as he's playing at home and he might just come out all guns blazing tomorrow."

Former India captain and legendary batter Krish Srikkanth had a word of advice for Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.

Speaking to Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL, K Srikkanth said, "Both these teams will be banking on their bowlers to come out victorious and the team which does well with the bat will win. So, my suggestion to Rohit Sharma should let go of any pressure he has taken on himself. He should look to play his natural game and express himself out there in the middle."