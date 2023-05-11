The Indian Premier League is known for brining some nail-biting thrillers and extraordinary moments of cricket which leave the fans spellbound. The cash-rich league is undoubtedly the most popular T20 tournament in the world as it brings players from all over the world under one roof. This tenure of two and a half months gives an opportunity to cricketers to interact and team-up with the foreign players. A similar thing happened at the Lucknow Super Giants camp, where West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran was seen singing a Hindi song with LSG teammate Krunal Pandya.

In a video shared by LSG, Pooran and Krunal were seen playing a question-answer game, where both of them were asked that who can sing better. Replying to which, Pooran said, "I can sing but a song has to be played." Then, Pooran sang Arijit Singh's song 'Tum Hi Ho', from the movie 'Aashiqui 2'.

Later, he went on to sing to song 'Ve Maahi' from the movie 'Kesari', which is also an Arijit's song. He was also joined by Krunal and their singing left the fans utterly impressed.

Give it your all on the field & enjoy every moment off it.



That's the #LSG way. #ShyamSteelIndia | #TeamFlexiStrong pic.twitter.com/qoG74bhxhX — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 9, 2023

Krunal has been appointed as the stand-in skipper of LSG for the remainder of IPL 2023, after their regular skipper KL Rahul sustained a leg injury during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On the other hand, Pooran has also been impressive this season as he had a good outing with the bat so far. His best knock came against RCB where he smashed 62 runs off just 19 balls.

Talking about LSG, the Lucknow-based franchise are currently standing at the fourth place on the points table with a total of five wins out of 11 matches. They will now be squaring off against Sunrisers Hyderabad for their next clash on Saturday.