Star batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma stepped out for dinner at the cricketer's restaurant in Mumbai on Wednesday. Kohli opted for a printed shirt with a pair of black pants, while Anuskha was dressed in a classy, sleeveless top with a pair of white pants. In an attempt to get their perfect pictures, a paparazzo called out Virat and Anushka's names, hoping to get their attention. However, he ended up making a huge gaffe as he accidentally addressed Anushka as 'sir'.

Kohli burst out into laughter as jokingly asked the journalist to also call him "ma'am". The paparazzi quickly apologised for his gaffe, but Kohli and Anushka couldn't stop but laugh. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at One8 Commune Restaurant in Juhu.



A guy by mistake says Anushka sir.



Virat - "speak Virat ma'am also". pic.twitter.com/Efi0N9suyL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 10, 2023

Kohli is currently featuring for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

RCB's hopes of booking a spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs suffered a bitter blow on Tuesday as Mumbai Indians secured a thumping 6-wicket win.

Kohli himself failed to contribute much with the bat, being dismissed for just 1 run off 4 balls.

Kohli finds it hard to stay away from the headlines. Over the last 10 days or so, he has been in the spotlight over certain on-field incidents. Be it the 'no handshake' episode with Sourav Ganguly or his heated exchanges with Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir, the 34-year-old has been the center of attention.

However, Kohli has been in a decent run of form so far in IPL 2023. He has scored 420 runs 11 games with the help of five half-centuries.