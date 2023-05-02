Royal Challengers Bangalore stalwart Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir have been handed hefty fines for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Code of Conduct during the match between the two sides on Monday. After RCB emerged triumphant in the low-scoring thriller, Kohli and Gambhir clashed on the field, leading to a huge altercation that also saw many others get involved.

After the match ended, Kohli and Gambhir shook hands and everything looked fine but that was just the calm before the storm. Then, LSG opening batter Kyle Mayers walked up to Kohli and seemed to have said something. Then Gambhir came and took Mayers away but tempers started to flare up. Later, visuals from the match showed Gambhir and Kohli were involved in an animated discussion. A few other players and Lucknow skipper KL Rahul separated the two. Rahul and Kohli also had a chat later on.

In its release, the IPL said: "Lucknow Super Giants' Mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.



Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.



Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.



Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.



Lucknow Super Giants' Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow."



Not just Kohli and Gambhir, but Lucknow pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was also reprimanded by the IPL for committing a Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.