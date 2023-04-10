Virat Kohli slammed his 46th half-century in the Indian Premier League on Monday. Playing against Lucknow Super Giants, the Royal Challengers Bangalore former captain reached the 50-run mark in 35 balls. It was his second half-century in IPL 2023. However, Kohli had reached 42 in 25 balls. He took 10 balls to score the next eight runs. That slow approach did not go down well with former New Zealand player Simon Doull, who was commentating for the official broadcasters.

"Kohli started off like a train. He was going hammer and tongs as he was playing a lot of shots. From 42 to 50, he took 10 balls. Concerned about a milestone. I don't think there's room for that in this game anymore. Just gotta keep going, especially with wickets in hand at that stage. You got to keep going," said Doull on-air.

Virat took 10 balls from 42 to 50, concerned about his personal milestone"

Simon Doull on Virat Kohli during commentary

what a statpadder kohli is pic.twitter.com/sNAD2hcM1g — barfii ~ (@barfii56) April 10, 2023

Talking about the game, RCB captain Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell struck blistering half-centuries to power Royal Challengers Bangalore to an imposing 212 for two against Lucknow Super Giants.

While Du Plessis made an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls, Kohli took the centre stage initially with his 44-ball 61-run knock, as the duo shared 96 runs for the opening wicket after being sent into bat. After a sedate start, Kohli smashed Avesh Khan for a six and four in consecutive deliveries in the second over to up the tempo.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Avesh was again at the receiving end of Kohli's wrath as the former India captain clobbered the bowler for three boundaries in the fourth over.

High on confidence, Kohli then pulled Krunal Pandya over the fence in the next over. Kohli was at his best as he hit straight over Mark Wood's head for a boundary and then pulled the bowler over deep midwicket for a maximum.

Kohli brought up his fifty with a single off Ravi Bishnoi in the ninth over.

With PTI inputs