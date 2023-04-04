The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 pitched two giants of world cricket against each other - Virat Kohli and Jofra Archer. Ultimately, Kohli had the last laugh. Kohli hit a total of 22 runs against Archer, including 2 sixes and 2 fours and he registered an unbeaten 82-run knock against the 5-time champions on Sunday. Chasing 172, Kohli (82 not out) and Du Plessis (73) produced an exhibition of sublime stroke-making, plundering 10 boundaries and as many maximums during their near flawless 89-ball stand.

Speaking to Star Sports, Irfan Pathan said, "Virat Kohli is the biggest superstar of TATA IPL. He's shining brightly like a full moon and Indian fans can't be happier. He's started this season on a positive note. Runs were not coming from his bat last year, he was getting out in the most unlucky of fashions, but he did not stop. The fans kept faith in him and he's paying back. There can be no bigger news than Virat Kohli's return to form for RCB.

"Virat once again showed why he is a great player. He sets milestones just like Sachin Tendulkar used to do. Virat's victory in the battle against Jofra Archer is the victory of Indian cricket."

Former South Africa cricketer Jacques Kallis also praised Kohli for his aggressive batting in the opening game against Archer. "Virat Kohli brings a lot of positive energy into the team. He feeds off the energy of the spectators. His consistency with the bat at the top will help RCB go a long way in this competition. And the way he stamped his authority over Jofra Archer was incredible."

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif lauded Kohli's running between the wickets with skipper Faf du Plessis and claimed it should be a lesson for young cricketers.

"Virat's running between the wickets is a lesson for new players. When a 34-year-old player runs like this in between the wickets, it proves how hard he works on his fitness."