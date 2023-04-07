IPL 2023: Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List After LSG vs SRH Match
KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants went top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 points table with a dominant 5-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.
IPL 2023 Updated Points Table:
Updated Orange Cap Standings:
Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to lead the list of top-scoring batters with 149 runs to his name in two matches. He is followed by Lucknow Super Giants' Kyle Mayers who now has 139 runs in three matches to his name. Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings, Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals are the next batters on the list.
Updated Purple Cap Standings:
In terms of the bowling unit, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood sits top of the list with 8 wickets in two matches to his name. He wasn't a part of the playing XI against Hyderabad. The second spot too is occupied by an LSG player, with Ravi Bishnoi slotting in behind Wood, having taken a total of 6 wickets in 8 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy, Gujarat Giants' Rashid Khan, and Punjab Kings' Nathan Ellis complete the top 5.