Mitchell Marsh dished out one of his finest all-round performances but it wasn't enough as Sunrisers Hyderabad returned to winning ways with a comprehensive nine-run win over Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Saturday. The hard-hitting Australian all-rounder first snapped four wickets and then blasted six maximums in his 39-ball 63-run knock to conjure up hopes of a successful chase but once he was out, things went downhill for the hosts on the sluggish Kotla track. Batting first, Abhishek Sharma slammed a 36-ball 67 to set the stage for Heinrich Klaasen, who provided the final flourish with an unbeaten 53 as SRH posted an impressive 197 for 6.

In reply, Delhi Capitals remained 9 runs short of the total.

With the win, SRH moved to the 8th spot in the table while MI slipped to the 9th spot. The position for DC -- who were at the bottom of the table -- remained unchanged.

In the first game on Saturday, Gujarat Titans defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets to rise to the top spot in the table with 12 points. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants slipped a place each to go to the second and third spots, respectively.

Check out the updated points table here:

Orange Cap, Purple Cap:

RCB's Faf du Plessis continues to be the leading run-getter with a tally of 422 in eight games. GT's Shubman rose to the second spot with his 49-run knock. Virat Kohli slipped at the third spot while Devon Conway slipped at the fourth spot. As far as the leading wicket-takers are concerned, RCB's Mohammed Siraj, GT's Rashid Khan, PBKS' Arshdeep Singh and CSK's Tushar Deshpande have 14 wickets each.