Rajasthan Royals went on top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 points table after a three-run win over Chennai Super Kings in an away match on Wednesday. Batting first, Rajasthan Royals scored 175/8. While chasing, CSK needed 21 off the last one over with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. However, CSK managed to reach 172/6 in 20 overs. After the match, RR became the no. 1 side with 6 points from four games (NRR +1.588) dislodging Lucknow Super Giants to the second place (6 points from 4 games, NRR +1.048). CSK remain at the fifth spot with 4 points from 4 games (NRR +0.225).

Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan currently leads the highest run-scorers' list with a tally of 225 runs in three matches. RR's Jos Buttler is at the third place with a tally of 204 runs in 4 games while CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad is at the fourth place with 197 runs in 4 matches. RR bowler Yuzvendra Chahal has become the highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps in 4 matches. CSK's Tushar Deshpande is 4th with 7 wickets in 4 matches, followed by RR 's Ashwin (6 wickets in 4 matches).

Talking about the match, Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave a glimpse of the good old days of thrilling finishes but unheralded Rajasthan Royals seamer Sandeep Sharma nailed a couple of perfect block-hole deliveries to earn a three-run victory for Rajasthan Royals over Chennai Super Kings in a close IPL encounter, in Chennai on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 176, Dhoni (32 off 17 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 15 balls), veterans of many such tantalising finishes were on course as 21 was needed off the last over. CSK's final score was 172 for 6 as Dhoni didn't end his 200th game for CSK in a manner he would have liked in his spiritual home with 30,000 plus spectators rooting for him.

Punjab seamer Sandeep, who played a couple of games for India eight years back, seemed to lose his nerve as he bowled a couple of wides and then Dhoni whipped him over square leg and mid-wicket for a couple of sixes.

Needing 6 off last two deliveries, the medium pacer got a wide yorker to Jadeja and then a perfect block-hole ball to Dhoni as it fetched a couple of singles.

With PTI inputs